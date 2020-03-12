Coronavirus concerns: What to know if you're planning to travel

It is a virus that is shutting the world down. Over 100 countries have now reported laboratory-confirmed cases of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). The World Health Organisation has issued an advisory against all nonessential travel. But if you have to travel, pay heed to risk-rating advisories, check with your insurance company and airlines, find out about travel and visa restrictions.

Level 1-4 countries: Before flying out, check the travel advisory. There is a four-tier travel advisory system - Level 4 (do not travel); Level 3 (reconsider travel); Level 2 (exercise increased caution); and Level 1 (exercise normal precautions). The levels are changed depending on outbreak status, so pay heed to the latest risk-level list and COVID-19 risk by country.

Medical Insurance: If you have medical insurance, before flying out, check with the insurance company about COVID-19 quarantine and treatment coverage. The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) has said that all expenses incurred during the course of COVID-19 treatment (including quarantine period), shall be covered by all insurers. Remember, if the World Health Organisation declares COVID-19 a pandemic and it is ratified by the Government of India, policyholders will have to pay out of their pocket to cover COVID-19 medical expenses because pandemics are usually not covered under health policies.

Flight ticket refund: If you have already booked flight but your plan is shelved/postponed, immediately seek refund. Save all communication with travel agent/airline. Check with airlines about their change/cancellation policies. Delta, United, American Airlines, British Airways, Singapore Airlines, Turkish Airlines are waiving change fee and offering one-time date alteration free of charge (usual fee is $200). All airlines have a stipulated ticket purchase dates eligible for fee waiver. Top-up fees may still apply for fare differences in the new itinerary. For cancellations, refunds would be in accordance with fare conditions of the ticket(s) purchased. Check airlines’ official website for terms and conditions. If you are booking now, look for flights with flexible date change/cancellation policies.

Self-declaration mandatory: According to India’s Bureau of Immigration, all foreign and Indian nationals entering into India from any port are required to furnish a pair of duly filled self-declaration forms (including personal particulars i.e. phone number and address in India) and travel history to health officials and immigration officials at all arrival ports. Incorrect information could lead to penalties and/or jail terms.

‘Tested Negative for COVID-19’ certificate: Indian nationals coming from Italy and South Korea should carry ‘Tested Negative for COVID-19’ medical certificate from designated laboratories of Italy and South Korea. The certificate is also mandatory for Italian and South Korean nationals who were granted fresh visa after March 5, 2020.

Tightened entry conditions: The Indian government has tightened the entry conditions for the nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea and Japan with immediate effect. As per the revised travel advisory, new travellers from these countries will have to apply for fresh visas.

No entry to Qatar and Kuwait: Fliers from India have been barred from entering Qatar and Kuwait.

Visas suspended: All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visas for India granted to nationals of France, Germany and Spain issued on or before March 11, 2020, and who have not yet entered India have been suspended. Regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visas granted to all foreign nationals who have travelled to China, Iran, Italy, South Korea, Japan, France, Germany and Spain on or after February 1, 2020, and who have not yet entered India stand suspended with immediate effect.

Airlines must report passengers: Airlines have been advised to report all passengers on board showing signs of an infectious disease, including fever, sweats or chills. Passengers are also advised to self-declare any symptoms to the biosecurity team at airports.

Not declaring travel history a crime: The Kerala Health department has said failure to inform authorities about travel history and symptoms would be considered a crime.

No to foreigners and NRIs inside Tirupati Temple: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) issued the advisory asking foreigners, NRIs and others not to visit the temple for 28 days after they landed in the country.

Disaster Management Act invoked in Pune: The Pune district administration has advised all travellers returning from abroad - with or without symptoms - to isolate themselves at home for at least 14 days.

Partial lockdown in Kerala: Schools and colleges and cinemas will remain closed in Kerala till March 31.

14-day mandatory quarantine in Israel: Even if you are planning an urgent trip to Israel, remember the country has taken the extraordinary step of requiring a 14-day quarantine for anyone entering the country. Announcing the new policy, Prime Minister Netanyahu said the policy will be in effect for two weeks.

Italy on complete lockdown: As the worst-affected country outside Asia, Italy is on a complete lockdown until April 3. According to the government decree, people should only move around for reasons of work, for health needs or for emergencies; all outdoor gatherings have been banned; cinemas, museums, theatres, pubs, dance schools, betting shops, discos, ski resorts have been asked to close. Bars and restaurants are allowed to open from 6 am to 6 pm only on the strict condition that customers can be seated at least one metre (one yard) apart.

Useful websites

COVID-19 information India: http://www.mohfw.gov.in/

India’s Bureau of Immigration visa/travel restrictions: https://boi.gov.in/content/advisory-travel-and-visa-restrictions-related-covid-19-dated-11th-march-2020

Corona Virus outbreak dashboard: https://who.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/c88e37cfc43b4ed3baf977d77e4a0667)

Advisory information: https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019/advice-for-public:

Condition overview: https://www.who.int/health-topics/coronavirus

(Preeti Verma Lal is a Goa-based freelance writer/photographer)

Photo credit: Preeti Verma Lal.