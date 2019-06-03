App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsTravel
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2019 01:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Contest to name bullet train sees 22,000 suggestions

The winning entry for name suggestion category will get a cash prize worth Rs 50,000 and a certificate

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Picture for representation (Wikimedia)
Picture for representation (Wikimedia)
Whatsapp

National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) -- the entity that is executing the bullet train project in India –sought name suggestions for the train in February. It invited the recommendations on its citizen engagement platform – mygov.in.

To further encourage citizen participation in governance, NHSRCL also sought design suggestions for a mascot for the train. The last date of submission for both suggestions was March 25, and the rail corporation was astounded by a whopping 22,000 entries, some of which were for the mascot.

According to a Hindustan Times report, some of the name suggestions that poured in for India’s first bullet train were -- Udantashtari, Mahatma, Bullet Bharat, Vidyut, Ashwamedha, Pawan Putra, Chetak, and Vayu Putra.

Close

Another striking name suggestion was the “Pulwama Shaheed Express” – to commemorate the 40 paramilitary troopers martyred in the February 14 terror attack in Pulwama.

related news

Notably, officials mentioned clearly that no suggestion based on names of political leaders would be considered.

Names suggestions received through various social media platforms such as Twitter and Facebook were linked to the platform. All of them will be taken into account before the final name of the train will be announced in the first week of July.

Speaking about the contest, Sushma Gaur, spokesperson, NHSRCL, said: “We invited entries for a name for India’s first bullet train and designing its mascot through mygov.in. In a month-long contest from February to March 2019, about 22,000 entries were received which include about 4,400 entries for the mascot.”

To keep the selection process transparent, the rail corporation tied up with a government institute that will shortlist the entries based on the criteria declared.

Another NHSRCL official revealed that “mygov.in” would be applying certain filters to give them five entries for each category. Then, a committee will decide on the final winner from those names.

The winning entry for name suggestion category will get a cash prize worth Rs 50,000 and a certificate. The best design suggestion for the mascot will get a cash reward worth Rs 1 lakh. Five consolation prizes worth Rs 10,000 would be given out for each category.

 
First Published on Jun 3, 2019 01:55 pm

tags #bullet train

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.