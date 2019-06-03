Contest to name bullet train sees 22,000 suggestions

National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) -- the entity that is executing the bullet train project in India –sought name suggestions for the train in February. It invited the recommendations on its citizen engagement platform – mygov.in.

To further encourage citizen participation in governance, NHSRCL also sought design suggestions for a mascot for the train. The last date of submission for both suggestions was March 25, and the rail corporation was astounded by a whopping 22,000 entries, some of which were for the mascot.

According to a Hindustan Times report, some of the name suggestions that poured in for India’s first bullet train were -- Udantashtari, Mahatma, Bullet Bharat, Vidyut, Ashwamedha, Pawan Putra, Chetak, and Vayu Putra.

Another striking name suggestion was the “Pulwama Shaheed Express” – to commemorate the 40 paramilitary troopers martyred in the February 14 terror attack in Pulwama.

Notably, officials mentioned clearly that no suggestion based on names of political leaders would be considered.

Names suggestions received through various social media platforms such as Twitter and Facebook were linked to the platform. All of them will be taken into account before the final name of the train will be announced in the first week of July.

Speaking about the contest, Sushma Gaur, spokesperson, NHSRCL, said: “We invited entries for a name for India’s first bullet train and designing its mascot through mygov.in. In a month-long contest from February to March 2019, about 22,000 entries were received which include about 4,400 entries for the mascot.”

To keep the selection process transparent, the rail corporation tied up with a government institute that will shortlist the entries based on the criteria declared.

Another NHSRCL official revealed that “mygov.in” would be applying certain filters to give them five entries for each category. Then, a committee will decide on the final winner from those names.

The winning entry for name suggestion category will get a cash prize worth Rs 50,000 and a certificate. The best design suggestion for the mascot will get a cash reward worth Rs 1 lakh. Five consolation prizes worth Rs 10,000 would be given out for each category.