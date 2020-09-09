172@29@17@104!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|travel-trends|comfort-on-a-budget-indian-railways-to-upgrade-non-ac-sleeper-general-coaches-to-ac-coaches-5818921.html?utm_content=!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 09, 2020 09:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Comfort on a budget: Indian Railways to upgrade non-AC Sleeper, General coaches to AC coaches

The move to upgrade non-AC Sleeper Class and unreserved General Class coaches to air-conditioned coaches will allow the Indian Railways to roll out fully air-conditioned trains without making train travel expensive for the common man.

Moneycontrol News
Representative image
Representative image

In a move that would upgrade travel experience and make air-conditioned coaches affordable for all, the Indian Railways will be redesigning three-tier non-AC Sleeper Class and unreserved General Class coaches to air-conditioned coaches.

The Indian Express reported that the upgraded Sleeper Class coaches will be converted into “economical” AC three-tier coaches. These will be in between the AC three-tier Class and non-AC Sleeper Class coaches. The move will allow the Indian Railways to roll out fully air-conditioned trains without making train travel expensive for the common man.

The Rail Coach Factory in Kapurthala will be building the prototype of the upgraded Sleeper Class coach, which will be equipped with 83 berths instead of the 72. A railway official has said that internally, the “economical” AC three-tier coaches are being referred to as the AC three-tier Tourist Class.

Close

In the first phase, 230 coaches will be made, with each coach costing up to Rs 3 crore. This will be almost 10 percent higher than the cost incurred in manufacturing the usual AC three-tier coach. However, the Indian Railways are still going ahead with it because the new "economical" AC three-tier Class coaches will have more berths, which in turn would bring in more earnings.

The unreserved General Class coaches will also be upgraded to 100-seater AC Class. The design for this has not been finalised yet, but officials who are working on it have informed that the initial design had provisions for 105 seats in each coach.
First Published on Sep 9, 2020 09:55 pm

