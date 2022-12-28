 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Civil aviation sector witnessing strong V-shaped recovery; domestic passenger growth will continue: Scindia

Dec 28, 2022 / 04:56 PM IST

The country's civil aviation sector is witnessing a very strong V-shaped recovery with encouraging domestic passenger numbers, and the growth will continue in the coming years, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Wednesday.

After being significantly hit by the coronavirus pandemic, the sector is on the recovery path and the daily domestic air passenger traffic has been above the 4-lakh mark for the past few weeks.

Against the backdrop of congestion at airports that has now eased, the civil aviation minister also said efforts have been made to ensure that airport operators put in place steps that will allow the decongestion of airports.

In an interview with PTI, Scindia said the domestic passenger numbers are very encouraging and already, the number is around 111 million till November this year.

"I believe that the civil aviation sector has rebounded and what we in economic parlance say V-shaped recovery. A very strong V-shaped recovery. I do believe that (with the) value proposition that airlines and airports offer our customers, we are seeing greater participation and a greater desire to travel by air which is why we are looking at these very very high numbers. I am very confident that this growth in India will continue in the years to come," he said.

On Tuesday, the number of departing domestic air passengers stood at 4,15,426 while the number of departing domestic flights was at 2,883, as per the latest data from the civil aviation ministry.