Christmas and the wedding season make the holidays expensive

Yaruqhullah Khan & Maryam Farooqui
Dec 09, 2022 / 03:11 PM IST

With airfares and room rates soaring on the back of surging demand, your happy holidays may leave you just a little poorer.

For a couple from Delhi planning to spend a week in Goa during Christmas and new year, just travel and stay may cost close to a lakh.

As of now, Delhi-Goa airfares range from Rs 8,900 to Rs 12,569 for the period between December 22 to January 1, 2023. Stay at a three star hotel would cost around Rs 7,000 per night, including taxes.

Even at these rates, you’d be lucky to get tickets and a hotel of your choice. This year the rush is more than ever at this time of the year. Flights and trains are nearly fully booked and hotels expect high occupancy as well.

So, will your happy holidays make you a lot poorer this year? Moneycontrol does the math.

The cost of regular travel packages have increased by 15-20 percent compared to pre-Covid levels, said Daniel D’Souza, President & Country Head, Holidays, SOTC Travel.

"Peak season tariffs of luxury packages are 30-40 percent higher compared to pre-pandemic levels,’’ said Rajeev Kale, President & Country Head, Holidays & MICE, Thomas Cook. MICE stands for group travel for meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions. Overall, there has been a 20 percent surge in demand compared to 2019.