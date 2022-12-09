Christmas and the wedding season make the holidays expensive

While the weather in Qatar is mild in November-December, the sun is quite sharp. So, don’t forget to carry sunscreen, sunglasses and a hat. (Representational image: American Green Travel via Unsplash)

For a couple from Delhi planning to spend a week in Goa during Christmas and new year, just travel and stay may cost close to a lakh.

As of now, Delhi-Goa airfares range from Rs 8,900 to Rs 12,569 for the period between December 22 to January 1, 2023. Stay at a three star hotel would cost around Rs 7,000 per night, including taxes.

Even at these rates, you’d be lucky to get tickets and a hotel of your choice. This year the rush is more than ever at this time of the year. Flights and trains are nearly fully booked and hotels expect high occupancy as well.

So, will your happy holidays make you a lot poorer this year? Moneycontrol does the math.

The cost of regular travel packages have increased by 15-20 percent compared to pre-Covid levels, said Daniel D’Souza, President & Country Head, Holidays, SOTC Travel.

"Peak season tariffs of luxury packages are 30-40 percent higher compared to pre-pandemic levels,’’ said Rajeev Kale, President & Country Head, Holidays & MICE, Thomas Cook. MICE stands for group travel for meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions. Overall, there has been a 20 percent surge in demand compared to 2019.

Travel gets costly

Airfares are on an average 50-60 percent higher compared to December 2019, and around 20-30 percent higher than December 2021, a senior executive from IndiGo said.

At the same time ATF (Aviation Turbine Fuel) prices have risen nearly 250 percent between December 2019 and December 2022, reflecting the steep rise in crude oil prices.

The railways continue to be a relatively cheaper mode of travel, but here too fares have risen 20 percent between December 2019 and December 2022, an IRCTC official said.

"Airfares for domestic destinations are 20-30 percent higher, while hotel rooms that went for Rs 5,000-6,000 earlier now cost Rs 8,000-10,000 on average. International airfares have jumped around 50 percent. Also, this time the new year is on a Saturday, and that's why there’s such a rush," said Sunil Kumar, a travel agent.

He said that December 15 onwards flights and hotels will be nearly fully booked. "If anything will be available it will be at double the current rates."

Rush for planes, trains

Flights to popular destinations like Dehradun, Goa, Trivandrum, Srinagar, Guwahati, Bagdogra, etc., are nearly 65-80 percent booked for dates between December 17 and January 10, a senior airline official said.

"Advance bookings on travel websites for this year’s festive season have already surpassed 2019 levels by over 12 percent. The numbers are expected to rise even further as Christmas and new year draw closer," said Porus Doctor, Partner and Consumer Industry Leader, Deloitte.

IRCTC has witnessed a 60 percent surge in train ticket bookings for December compared to November 2022, and a 10-15 jump compared to December 2019.

"Many trains are fully booked in advance given the school holidays in December. But the number of waitlisted tickets is growing on popular routes like Chennai-Coimbatore, Delhi-Jammu Tawi, Hyderabad–Visakhapatnam, and Tirupati-Hyderabad, said Dinesh Kotha, Co-Founder & CEO, ConfirmTkt, a train ticket booking platform.

Most expensive travel days

"Year-end travel for Christmas and new year is in maximum demand. The majority of bookings and search queries are for travel from December 23, 2022 to January 5, 2023, said Kotha.

This period also coincides with the busy wedding season and destination weddings are adding to the rush.

The last few days of December are usually the most expensive travel days, where costs jump compared to the first half of the month, said Rahul Makhija, General Manager, The Park Hotel, Navi Mumbai. "Customers save up for their Christmas and new year celebrations," he added.

On the other hand, travel will be relatively inexpensive during the Christmas holidays for those travelling to Bengaluru as it is a hub for business travel which will be less in demand during the holiday period, said Srijan Vadhera, General Manager, Conrad Hotel, Bengaluru.

"For those scouting locations for off-sites, exhibitions, etc., December 17-23 and January 15-26, 2023 is expected to be relatively cheaper," pointed out Chandhar Baljee, Founder & MD, Royal Orchid Hotels.

Sunishchal Parasnis, Director, Sales and Marketing, Hyatt Regency, in Dehradun, said that December 24, 25, and 31 will be the most expensive for travel, mostly due to hotel rates.

Room rates

During the holiday season, hotel room rates will be 25 percent higher as compared to pre-Covid pricing, said Shreyas Kudalkar, owner of Kings Hotel & Resorts.

Compared to last year, the ARR (average room revenue) has increased from Rs 3,500 to Rs 6,500, said Makhija. The ARR is a factor of both occupancy and the average room rate.

"Rooms rates have increased 3X compared to pre-Covid times. Yet, there is strong demand and we have already sold out," Makhija added.

Popular destinations

There is a 20-25 percent increase in domestic demand versus 2019 for popular destinations like Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Goa, Andamans, and the north east, said Kale.

D’Souza said there was also high interest for markets in Europe, Australia, and Singapore, followed by visa on arrival and quick visa destinations like Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia. These places have seen a 20 percent surge in demand versus 2019.

There is also good demand for emerging destinations like Vietnam and Cambodia, as also long and mid-haul favourites like Turkey, Egypt, Jordan, Kenya, and South Africa, he added.

Abu Dhabi has recorded a 40 percent increase in demand versus 2019, said an Etihad Airways official. Demand for Vietnam has almost doubled compared to 2019, while for South African countries South Africa it is 50 percent higher, said the official requesting anonymity.

Uptick in business

Hotel chains like the Hyatt, Conrad, Royal Orchid foresee occupancy in the range of 65-75 percent, and expect it to increase further closer to the new year, especially as it falls on a weekend.

"We expect a 25-30 percent rise in F&B sales this year as compared to last year, said Mehul Sharma, Founder & CEO, Signum Hotels & Resorts.