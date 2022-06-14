 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsTravel

China lifts 2-year COVID visa ban on Indians; to provide visas for stranded Indian professionals, families

PTI
Jun 14, 2022 / 07:40 PM IST

China has announced preparations to issue visas to Indian professionals and their families who have been stranded in China for more than two years as a result of Beijing's COVID-19 visa ban.

Representative image

China has announced plans to provide visas to Indian professionals and their families working in various Chinese cities who are stuck back home for over two years due to Beijing's COVID-19 visa ban.

Separately, China is also processing requests of thousands of Indian students studying in Chinese universities who have conveyed their interest to re-join their Chinese colleges and universities. On Monday, the Chinese Embassy in India updated its COVID-19 visa policy after over two years to accept visa applications of foreign nationals and their accompanying family members wanting to go to China for resumption of work in all fields.

It is a big relief for hundreds of Indian professionals and their families who are stuck back home since 2020.

PTI
TAGS: #China #coronavirus #India #Travel #Visa #world
first published: Jun 14, 2022 07:39 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.