    Cheetah project to boost tourism in MP, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan; two new flights launched

    Chouhan also informed that a greenfield airport has been proposed in Indore's neighbouring Dewas district and land for the project has already been earmarked.

    PTI
    October 04, 2022 / 09:52 PM IST
    The cheetah was declared extinct in India in 1952. PM Modi said that reintroduction of the spotted cat will help in environment and wildlife conservation

    The cheetah was declared extinct in India in 1952. PM Modi said that reintroduction of the spotted cat will help in environment and wildlife conservation

    Reintroduction of cheetahs in the Kuno National Park (KNP) will play an important role in boosting tourism in Madhya Pradesh and also help in expanding air connectivity, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Tuesday on the occasion of launch of two new flights linking Indore with Gwalior and Jabalpur.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced cheetahs brought from another continent (Africa) in KNP on September 17, and it will play a major role in development of tourism in the state. Besides enjoying the tag of a 'tiger and leopard state,' Madhya Pradesh is now a cheetah state also and this will help in the expansion of tourism and air services," he said. Chouhan was speaking after the virtual launch of Alliance Air's Gwalior-Indore-Gwalior and Jabalpur-Indore-Jabalpur flights. The CM and Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia launched the flights via video link.

    The state government was working on expanding the existing airstrips at Ujjain and Rewa, the chief minister said. Speaking on the occasion, Scindia said reintroduction of cheetahs at KNP under the Prime Minister's guidance was a special achievement for the state.

    He praised Chouhan for development of Madhya Pradesh and said for the first time three important cities of the state were connected via air services on a single day, which was a unique achievement.
    Tags: #air connectivity #Cheetah Project #Madhya Pradesh #Tourism
