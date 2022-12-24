 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsTravel

Why Chanchal “Chan” Kunwar Singh is riding 20,000 km across India on a bicycle

Shail Desai
Dec 24, 2022 / 02:25 PM IST

When an unprecedented downpour nixed his mountain-climbing expedition, Chanchal 'Chan' Kunwarpal Singh took to the road to raise climate awareness.

By Day 115, Chanchal “Chan” Kunwarpal Singh, 39, had cycled through 18 states and six Union territories. His original plan was to ride 20,000 km in six months, but he expects to exceed both the time limit and the distance.

In early May, Chanchal “Chan” Kunwar Singh was camped at Lady Leg ridge en route the summit of Friendship Peak (5,290m) in Solang Valley near Manali. It was the first of four mountains he hoped to climb on that expedition alongside his partner, Shivam Pandey. After a quick meal, they settled in for the night, only to be stirred by incessant rain that pounded the tent a few hours later.

The downpour lasted for the next two days and the team had to eventually call off the expedition. The disappointment was palpable, but that trip stayed with Chan for different reasons.

“The intensity of the rain is not what you usually see at that time of the year. We expected it to stop at some point, but there was no let up. I have never witnessed anything like it in the mountains before,” Chan says, having grown up in the hill town of Kausani in Uttarakhand.

In search of his next adventure, the 39-year-old decided to set off on a cycling expedition. And having experienced the shifting weather patterns firsthand, he decided to create awareness about climate change during the ride.

“There was never a thought of cycling across India. But I now had a motive to take the message to as many people as I could,” he says.