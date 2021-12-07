Centre makes self-declaration on Air Suvidha portal mandatory for all international passengers

Representative image (Source: Reuters)

To ensure the smooth passage of international travellers arriving in India, the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on December 7 announced that it has mandated contactless self-declaration on the Air Suvidha portal.

To ensure the necessary prevention of the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus, the exemption forms from the Air Suvidha portal have been discontinued, and filling of the details have been made compulsory for all international passengers arriving in India.

All international passengers arriving in India are mandated to declare their current health status prior to boarding on the Air Suvidha portal along with the required documents: Copy of passport, PCR negative certificate from a test conducted within 72 hours of departure and the vaccination certificate.

All applications from ‘at risk’ countries are marked with H and red band, and others are marked green for easier arrival segregation and processing. This list is dynamically updated to keep up with MOHFW updates.

The application also takes into account countries visited in the last 14 days to highlight ‘at risk’ applications. This field also has a multi-select drop-down option for standardisation.

The Air Suvidha portal that was launched in August 2020 in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic outbreak has now been strengthened to accommodate travel guidelines issued on November 30, 2021.

The digital portal developed by the MOCA aids passengers in providing their details of travel and final stay along with RTPCR, vaccination status, etc. Aside from providing hassle-free, queue-free, and convenient air travel to all international passengers arriving in India, it also helps state officials with contact tracing, the ministry said in a statement.

“The Air Suvidha portal has already assisted 2,51,210 passengers from December 1, 2021, to December 5, 2021, since the updating of the new travel guidelines on November 30, 2021. Furthermore, over one crore passengers have been benefitted from the Air Suvidha portal since its launch in August 2020,” it added.