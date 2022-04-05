Carnival Cruise Line records highest-ever booking week signalling return of sales to normalcy

United States-based international cruise liner Carnival Cruise Line recorded its highest booking week ever between March 28 and April 3. The cruise liner saw a double-digit increase in bookings compared to its previous record for maximum seven-day bookings.

Recently, MSC Cruises also recorded its “best ever” day of bookings with a 40 percent increase in bookings against its previous best day record in 2019.

According to a statement released by the cruise liner, the surge in bookings suggests that cruise sales are finally returning to normal.

Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, said: “The excitement of the industry’s restart, our successful return of our entire fleet, the guest reaction to Mardi Gras, our loyal guest response to our 50th birthday this year, the support of our travel advisor partners — and of course, the amazing work of our Carnival team — have all contributed to the strong demand we are seeing.”

Carnival Cruise Line already has 22 of its 23 ships back in operation across the United States, and the final ship -- Carnival Splendor – is set to make a comeback from Seattle on May 2.

The company will add a new ship -- Carnival Celebration -- to its fleet in Miami in November and in the coming year, it has plans to set its new Excel-class ship -- Carnival Jubilee – to sail from Galveston.