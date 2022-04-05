English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsTravel

    Carnival Cruise Line records highest-ever booking week signalling return of sales to normalcy

    Recently, MSC Cruises also recorded its “best ever” day of bookings with a 40 percent increase in bookings against its previous best day record in 2019.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 05, 2022 / 09:43 PM IST
    Representative image (Source: Reuters)

    Representative image (Source: Reuters)

    United States-based international cruise liner Carnival Cruise Line recorded its highest booking week ever between March 28 and April 3. The cruise liner saw a double-digit increase in bookings compared to its previous record for maximum seven-day bookings.

    Recently, MSC Cruises also recorded its “best ever” day of bookings with a 40 percent increase in bookings against its previous best day record in 2019.

    According to a statement released by the cruise liner, the surge in bookings suggests that cruise sales are finally returning to normal.

    Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, said: “The excitement of the industry’s restart, our successful return of our entire fleet, the guest reaction to Mardi Gras, our loyal guest response to our 50th birthday this year, the support of our travel advisor partners — and of course, the amazing work of our Carnival team — have all contributed to the strong demand we are seeing.”

    Carnival Cruise Line already has 22 of its 23 ships back in operation across the United States, and the final ship -- Carnival Splendor – is set to make a comeback from Seattle on May 2.

    Close

    Related stories

    The company will add a new ship -- Carnival Celebration -- to its fleet in Miami in November and in the coming year, it has plans to set its new Excel-class ship -- Carnival Jubilee – to sail from Galveston.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Cruise liner
    first published: Apr 5, 2022 09:41 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.