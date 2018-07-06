Captivating Vietnam - The land of staggering beauty

Astonishingly exotic and compelling, Vietnam has breath-taking natural beauty and unforgettable experiences. The ancient temples display Chinese influences in the north and Hindu cultures in the south.

Vietnam’s most cosmopolitan and civilised town, Hoi An is a well-preserved ancient town cut through canals. Hoi An is known for its diverse and excellent food which follows a legacy from the then Chinese and Portuguese who lived and traded here.

Every Vietnamese New Year, Vietnam is transformed into a kaleidoscope of lights and colours for its Lantern Festival. The celebrations last for over seven days with the streets from Hoi An to Hoai River square adorned with majestic lanterns.

The magnificent beach resort of Mui Ne is a kitesurfing capital with more than 20 kilometres of palm beachfront that stretches along the shores of the South China Sea. The nation’s capital, Hue is located on the banks of the perfume river, home to royal residences and elegant temples.

Clustered with over 1,600 limestone towers rising from its turquoise waters, Halong Bay is considered to be Vietnam’s most spectacular spot. A must on every visitor’s list, the cruise trips here offer some jaw-dropping rocky ensembles.

The small town of Phong Nha is the epicentre for Vietnam’s caving adventures. This area is riddled with hundreds of deep caves which include Hang Son Doong, the largest in the world. The caves are surrounded with stunning waterfalls and a noisy population of exotic birds and animals.

The nation’s capital, Hue marked the divide between the north and the south at the time of the Vietnam War. Set upon the beautiful Perfume River, this place has always played an important part in the Vietnamese history and is home to important historic sites.