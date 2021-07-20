Canada extends ban on direct flights from India till August 21
Canadian Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said that the ban has been extended due to concerns over the Delta variant of COVID-19 and fresh spikes cases in many countries.
July 20, 2021 / 10:58 AM IST
The ban was scheduled to end on July 21 but has now been extended by a month till August 21. Representative image
Canada on July 19 announced the extension of a ban on flights from India. The ban was scheduled to end on July 21 but has now been extended by a month till August 21.
The situation in India is still very serious, he said.
"The decision is based on the advice received from the Public Health Agency of Canada, and will best protect Canadians from an increased introduction of the Delta variant, which is prevalent in India," he said, as quoted by Mint.
Travel guidelines from India to Canada
Canada said that during the period, passengers who travel to Canada from India via an indirect route will need to obtain a pre-departure negative COVID-19
molecular test result from a third country before continuing their journey to Canada.
"Travellers who have previously tested positive for COVID-19 must provide proof of a positive COVID-19 molecular test conducted between 14 and 90 days prior to departure, instead of a negative COVID-19 molecular test. This proof must be obtained in a third country before the continuation of the journey to Canada. You might need to seek entry and stay in a third country for at least 14 days," it said.