Canada extends ban on direct flights from India till August 21

Canada on July 19 announced the extension of a ban on flights from India. The ban was scheduled to end on July 21 but has now been extended by a month till August 21.

Canadian Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said that the ban has been extended due to concerns over the Delta variant of COVID-19 and fresh spikes cases in many countries.

The situation in India is still very serious, he said.

"The decision is based on the advice received from the Public Health Agency of Canada, and will best protect Canadians from an increased introduction of the Delta variant, which is prevalent in India," he said, as quoted by Mint.

Travel guidelines from India to Canada