Budget travel | International destinations you can see in less than Rs 35,000

Taktsang or the Tiger's Nest Temple in Paro, Bhutan.

With Covid tightening the purse-strings for many, travelling on a shoe-string budget is looking up.

Maldives reopened its borders for South Asian countries from July 15.

As of August 2, 2021, India and Bhutan have an air travel arrangement which allows commercial flights to ply between the two countries. However, this is a temporary arrangement and tourists are advised to check Covid restriction before making any bookings.

Entry to Nepal is allowed but the Kathmandu airport cannot be used for transit to a third country.

Check Covid-guidelines for entry before booking flight/hotels.

(Flight cost not included for Cape Town and cities in Kenya).

1. Cape Town (South Africa)

While in Cape Town, South Africa, visit Table Mountain for a breathtaking view of the city. (Image: Reuters)

Accommodation: Deluxe Twin Rooms Private Ensuite at 91 Loop: INR 1,408 per person/day including free breakfast, WiFi, city walking tours. Other great accommodation options near city centre with dorms averaging INR 1,000 per person/day include MoTown Backpackers, CurioCity Cape Town, Mojo Hostel & Market.

Food: Free breakfast is usually available at the accommodation. Lunch and dinner at mid-sized restaurants cost under INR 500 per person per meal (inclusive of tax and tips).

Wi-fi: Free Wi-Fi can be accessed at most hostels, B&B, cafes, restaurants and public libraries across the city.

10 low-cost activities:



Bo-Kaap: Walk with a local (INR 1,146);

Walk with a local (INR 1,146);

Kayaking (INR 2,344);

(INR 2,344);

Constantia Wine Tasting Tour (INR 3,385);

(INR 3,385);

Taste Malay dishes with a home chef (INR 3,640);

with a home chef (INR 3,640);

Buki Culture Tours (INR 1,302);

(INR 1,302);

Make jewellery in Woodstock (INR 1,805);

in Woodstock (INR 1,805);

Horse riding in the vineyards (INR 2,526);

in the vineyards (INR 2,526);

Cape Town Water Biking Ocean Adventures (INR 3,385);

(INR 3,385);

Cape of Good Hope Tour (INR 3,541);

(INR 3,541);

Amazing Cape Town in a Day (INR 4,947).





Hike up Lion’s Head or Signal Hill;



Swinging At Sea Point Promenade;



Visit the Two Oceans Aquarium;



Swing In Your Hammock at De Waal Park;



Visit waterfalls in Cecilia Forest;



Go Surfing At Muizenberg Beach;



Listen to Live Music at Bay Harbour Market;



Join a Free City Walking Tour;



Visit a Gateway of Fun at the V&A Waterfront;



Head Down to Kalk Bay Harbour – ranked one of the coolest neighbourhoods by Forbes.



Pick a few of these as well as free attractions (below), to stay on budget:

Plan Your trip on the official South Africa Tourism website

Currency: 1 South African Rand = INR 5.22

2. Bhutan

Dancers get ready for a performance during the Thimphu Tshechu festival in Bhutan.

Entry: Drukair and Bhutan Airlines fly into Bhutan. All three land border crossings (Phuentsholing, Gelephu and Samdrup Jongkhar) are along the Indian border.

Backpacking: It is cheaper in lean season (peak season is March-May and September-November). As a solo backpacker, travelling to Bhutan can get expensive; tag along with other backpackers to minimise costs.

6D/5N flight-inclusive trip to Bhutan by Women on Clouds is priced at Rs 58,500+ tax (twin sharing).

Accommodation: Village home stay (VHS) is the most reasonably priced option; prices start at Rs 1,500 per night. There are 158 VHS properties across 13 districts in Bhutan.

Festivals: The 2021 Thimphu Tscechu festival is from September 16-18, 2021. For tentative festival dates in 2022, see this document.

Plan Your trip on the official Bhutan Tourism website

Currency: 1 Bhutan Ngultrum = INR 1.00. Indian currency (except Rs 2,000 notes) are widely accepted in Bhutan.

3-4. Nairobi & Masai Mara (Kenya)

Leopard at the Maasai Mara National Reserve in Kenya.

Accommodation:

(4 nights, Nairobi CBD): Inks Hotel: INR 3,503+; Medina Hotel: INR 5,971+; Elysium Studio Apartments: INR 7,165

(4 nights, Masai Mara): Masai Mara Sunset Samp: INR 7,013; Aspervia Apartment: INR 11.942. Check entry fee for Maasai Mara National Park.

More accommodation options, and Safari options, are available.

Travel tip: Credit cards might not be accepted in smaller/rural towns, so keep cash handy.

Beer: USD 1 for local brand, USD 2-3 for foreign brands.

Plan Your trip on official Kenya Tourism website

Currency: 1 Kenyan Shilling = INR 0.69

5. Kathmandu (Nepal)

Accommodation: Overall Best Hostel in Kathmandu: Alobar1000; Best Hostel for Solo Travelers: Zostel Kathmandu; Best Cheap Hostel: Wander Thirst Backpacker Hostel.

4 nights (excluding taxes): Hotel Blue Horizon (Rs 6,600); Thamel Grand Hotel (Rs 7,100); Thamel Home (Rs 1,494); Rest Up Kathamandu Hotel (Rs 1,100)

Breakfast is usually cheaper than lunch/dinner.

Check for Wi-Fi; Wi-Fi connections are very patchy.

Trek: 6-day Annapurna base Camp Trek cost per person: USD 599 (all meals included); 8-day Everest base Camp Trek cost per person: USD 999 (all meals included)

Plan Your trip on official Nepal Tourism website

Currency: 1 Nepalese Rupee = INR 0.63

6-7. Colombo & Kandy (Sri Lanka)

Accommodation:

(5 nights, Colombo): Seconds Hostel: INR 2,220+; Stay Lost & Found (Colombo): INR 8,853+; Hotel 111: INR 5,598+.

(5 nights, Kandy): Central City Hostel: INR 746; White Rose Hostel: INR 1,493+; Kandy City Rest House: INR 2,015.

A 5D/4N sight-seeing tour of 2-3 cities starts at INR 18,500. 7D/6N Adventure tour package across 5 cities starts INR 28,000.

Average meal cost is USD 1-3; coffee: USD 3; beer USD 1; bus tickets start at USD 3.

Plan Your trip on the official Sri Lanka Tourism website

Currency: 1 Sri Lankan Rupee = INR 0.37

8. Dubai

Accommodation: There are five hostels in town that cost 55-146 AED ($15-40 USD) per night. Price for 5 nights: Gulf Inn Hotel: INR 3,881+; Bed in Dormitory: INR 3,950; Global Hostel: INR 4,369; Bed Space for Females: INR 4,609. There’s a very active couch-surfing community.



Visit Aquaventure at Atlantis, The Palm hotel for free on your birthday;



Visit Coffee Museum;



Check out the art at AlSerkal Avenue;



See the Ras Al Khor flamingos;



AiroTour offers free walking tours around the city for 2-20 people at a time.



Happy hours: Find Happy Hours where you can get up to 50% off on food & beverage.

Metro: Avoid taxi, use the metro (AED 8) that cuts through the middle of the city, also goes to the marina, airport, and Old Dubai.

Discount: Check Groupon Dubai for discounts.

Plan Your trip on official Dubai Tourism website

Currency: 1 UAE Dirham = INR 20.29

9. Maldives

Despite Maldives being known as an expensive holiday destination, you can do it on a shoe-string budget, as little as USD 50 a day: $30 a day on a private room in a guesthouse; $10 a day on food; and $10 a day on activities.

Accommodation for 4 nights (excluding taxes): iHaven Thulusdhoo (INR 6,4490); Dhiffushi Inn (INR 8,956); Galaxy Sunrise (INR 9,673); Summer Villa Guest House (INR 9,852)

There’s a very active couch-surfing community. Check that if you do not want to spend a penny on accommodation.

Most accommodations serve a large free breakfast spread.

Local ferries cost USD 2-4 for a 3-hour journey.

Local trip cost (per person): Fishing trips (USD 50); sand banks (USD 25); island hopping around the atoll (USD 50)

Covid guideline: All passengers, except one-year-old children, will have to produce a negative RT-PCR before arrival for entry. Fully vaccinated travellers will be exempted. You will have to submit a Health Declaration on the Maldives immigration portal 24 hours before arrival. Mandatory to download the Maldives contact tracing app TraceEkee.

Plan Your trip on official Maldives Tourism website

1 Maldivian Rufiyaa = INR 4.82