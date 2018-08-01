Book your flights right away to explore the luxurious side of Fiji

Tickle your taste buds: The traditional Fiji cuisine consists of sweet potatoes, taros, bananas, coconut, fish and leafy vegetables as primary ingredients. The heavy influence of the Indo-Fiji culture also means the cuisine has elements of colourful curries and spices in it. Kokodo, one of the must try’s is available at all the popular restaurants in Fiji, is a raw mahi mahi (a type of fish) marinated in coconut cream, lime, onions and tomatoes. Duruka, an unusual asparagus-like vegetable that is seasonal and available during April and May, is also a popular traditional Fijian dish. The national drink of Fiji is kava, prepared by pounding the root of a pepper plant with water in a wooden bowl. (Image: Tourism Fiji)