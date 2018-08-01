Book your flights right away to explore the luxurious side of Fiji

With pleasant water temperatures all year round, ocean activities like swimming, snorkelling and diving can be enjoyed during all the seasons in Fiji. Akanksha Jain @moneycontrolcom 1/6 Lately, off-the-radar destinations are gaining prominence and avid travellers are looking for places rich with culture, culinary delights and picturesque views. One such country attracting tourists, especially from India, is Fiji. As per Tourism Fiji, the South Pacific nation saw influx of over 5,000 Indians in 2017, registering a 28% increase over 2016. Fiji is blessed with 333 tropical islands and hides in it exquisite beaches, undersea marvels, forts, temples, and much more. Moreover, Fiji can prove to be a haven for foodies as it brings on plate an amalgamation of flavours that makes Fijian cuisine so interesting. (Image: Shutterstock) 2/6 The country also hosts conferences, meetings, and retreats. Tourism Fiji has formed a Conference/Incentive Advisory Group (CIAG) with private companies interested in joining forces to attract and further develop the MICE market on the island. From small island getaways to international-style mainland resorts, from ‘bures’ on the beach to deluxe hotel suits, Fiji has all needs covered, irrespective of the size of the group. If you are by now motivated to visit Fiji, here’s what you can look out for: 3/6 Discover Fiji: From river canoeing to snorkelling, there are multiple experiences you can have in Fiji. You can take the Jewel of Fiji tour, take a cultural walk, hop on the Nadi Tivua Island Cruise, and visit the garden of the sleeping giant and discover the largest orchid collection. You can also go diving in the Great Astrolabe Reef and get mesmerised by some underwater delights. Also, among other natural beauties, sand dunes near River Sigatoka can charm you. (Image: Frogfish Photography) 4/6 Tickle your taste buds: The traditional Fiji cuisine consists of sweet potatoes, taros, bananas, coconut, fish and leafy vegetables as primary ingredients. The heavy influence of the Indo-Fiji culture also means the cuisine has elements of colourful curries and spices in it. Kokodo, one of the must try’s is available at all the popular restaurants in Fiji, is a raw mahi mahi (a type of fish) marinated in coconut cream, lime, onions and tomatoes. Duruka, an unusual asparagus-like vegetable that is seasonal and available during April and May, is also a popular traditional Fijian dish. The national drink of Fiji is kava, prepared by pounding the root of a pepper plant with water in a wooden bowl. (Image: Tourism Fiji) 5/6 Luxury stays: Fiji consists of some of the most beautiful and scenic island resorts in the world. Some of the best properties to choose from are Sofitel Fiji Resort and Spa in Denarau Island, Namale Resort & Spa, Matamanoa Island Resort, The Pearl Resort, Fiji Marriott Resort Momi Bay, and Sheraton Resort & Spa, Tokoriki Island. (Image: Tourism Fiji) 6/6 When to visit: The best time to visit Fiji is between late March and early December, with sunny days and a warm tropical climate offering endless options for lazing on the white sandy beaches, diving beneath the waves and exploring inland. With pleasant water temperatures all year round (27°C /81°F), ocean activities like swimming, snorkelling and diving can be enjoyed during all the seasons. Scuba divers enjoy increased visibility around coral reefs during the Fiji 'winter' months from May-October. You can expect a warm welcome at Fiji and visiting the country can be a truly enchanting experience. (Image: Shutterstock) First Published on Aug 1, 2018 11:45 am