Best travel podcasts to plug into to stoke and satiate that wanderlust in you

Anita Rao Kashi
Jan 08, 2023 / 12:11 PM IST

Travel podcasts are a great way to get not just useful tips and information but also live vicariously via unique travel stories that are inspiring and humorous, too. Here are six eclectic ones.

The next best thing to travel, they say, is armchair travel. Time was when books nicely filled the gap between trips. Then came television and armchair travel has never been the same. With drone photography, and now virtual reality, climbing Mount Everest, trekking through the Grand Canyon, cruising to Antarctica, diving in the waters of the Great Barrier Reef and gazing at Giza’s Pyramids can be done from the comfort of the home. But once the vivid visuals fade, there’s something missing.

Podcasts have filled that vacuum with stories, inviting listeners to use their imagination and set expectations and anticipation. Like any good travel show a podcast should have the ability to take the listener to the destination, and there are some podcasts that do it better than all others. Be it description, recommendation, storytelling or just humour, here are podcasts that are bound to take the listener on a journey in more ways than one.

The Travel Diaries

Possibly the most popular travel podcast, the appeal here is presenter Holly Rubenstein’s access to some of the most famous names like Sir Michael Palin, Sir Ranulph Fiennes and actor Dev Patel. She follows a simple interview format and takes the guests through their most memorable travel experiences and stories. Through their narratives, the listener is transported to new places and adventures, especially in the hands of such adventurers as Simon Reeve and Tony Wheeler. What makes the show a huge hit (going on for eight seasons now) is that it is interspersed with insights, reflection and peeks into the life of some famous people.

Armchair Explorer