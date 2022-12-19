Best places to lay back and chill – in India and abroad

 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dec 19, 2022 / 01:03 PM IST

The FIFA World Cup Stadium Cities in Qatar

By Preeti Verma Lal

 

The FIFA World Cup 2022 matches will be held across 8 stadiums in Qatar. Here’s a quick look at the stadium cities and their must-see/do

Doha: Borrowing its name from the Arabic word dohat (roundness, referring to the rounded bays surrounding the area’s coastline), Doha is the capital and largest city of Qatar.

Must-see/do: Go to Katara Cultural Village, Museum of Islamic Art; shop in Souq Waqif; find history at the National Museum of Qatar; stroll around Msheireb Downtown Doha; take a dhow ride from the Corniche; visit The Golden Mosque and Imam Muhammad bin Abdul Wahhab Mosque. Brave the world’s tallest indoor roller coaster at the Quest; the bookworm must step into Qatar National Library; get photographed at Box Park; grab a coffee at Iconic 2022 building; walk along the canals of Qanat Quartier; gape at public art at Al Sadd metro Station; catch a movie in drive-in cinema.