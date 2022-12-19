Best places to lay back and chill – in India and abroad

Representational image

The FIFA World Cup Stadium Cities in Qatar

By Preeti Verma Lal

The FIFA World Cup 2022 matches will be held across 8 stadiums in Qatar. Here’s a quick look at the stadium cities and their must-see/do

Doha: Borrowing its name from the Arabic word dohat (roundness, referring to the rounded bays surrounding the area’s coastline), Doha is the capital and largest city of Qatar.

Must-see/do: Go to Katara Cultural Village, Museum of Islamic Art; shop in Souq Waqif; find history at the National Museum of Qatar; stroll around Msheireb Downtown Doha; take a dhow ride from the Corniche; visit The Golden Mosque and Imam Muhammad bin Abdul Wahhab Mosque. Brave the world’s tallest indoor roller coaster at the Quest; the bookworm must step into Qatar National Library; get photographed at Box Park; grab a coffee at Iconic 2022 building; walk along the canals of Qanat Quartier; gape at public art at Al Sadd metro Station; catch a movie in drive-in cinema.

Eat in Parisa, Bayt Sharq, Saffron, Spice Market, Hakkasan, Liang, Toto Toro, Morimoto, Coya, Sofra.

FIFA Matches:

Stadium 974

Seating capacity: 40,000

Getting There: Located 10 kilometres east of Central Doha

Al Thumama Stadium

Seating capacity: 40,000

Getting There: Located 12 kilometres south of Central Doha

Lusail: Lusail City is often called the smartest, most technologically advanced smart city in the region. However, there’s far more to Lusail than tech.

Must-see/do: Visit Crescent Park. Stroll through Marina Promenade, Discover Place Vendome (the Paris-inspired leisure, entertainment and luxury retail hub); indulge in the ancient sport of archery at the Lusail Shooting and Archery Club; visit Lusail Sports Arena; check out Marina Twin Towers; discover the stunning architecture of Katara Towers; get photographed at the circular suspension bridge.

FIFA Matches:

Lusail Iconic Stadium

Seating capacity: 80,000

Getting There: Located 20 kilometres north of Doha. Lusail QNB Metro Station (Red line) is a 15-minute walk from the stadium.

Al Khor: Famous as a pearl-trading hub, Al Khor is the capital of the Al Khor and Al Thakira Municipality and derives its name from the Arabic word ‘bay’ because the city is located on a bay.

Must-see/do: Visit Purple Island; spend a day in Al Thakira mangroves; head to Al Farkiah Beach; shop at Al Khor Mall; spend an evening in Al Khor Corniche; spare a day for Al Tawasul Traditional Park & Al Khor Hill Park; Al Khor Family Park & Zoo; visit Ain Hleetan Well, one of 107 wells and springs that have been found in Qatar.

FIFA Matches:

Al Bayt Stadium

Seating capacity: 60,000

Getting There: Located 35 kilometres north of Doha.

Al Wakrah: Bordered by Doha in the north and Al Rayyan in the west, Al Wakrah has a history rooted in pearling and fishing.

Must-see/do: Must-see includes Al Wakrah Public Garden, Souq Al Wakrah, Pearl Roundabout, Abu Manaratain Mosque, Sealine Beach and Inland Sea, Al Wakrah Farmers’ Yard. Shop in zdan Mall Al Wakrah, B Square Mall, Centrepoint Barwa Village

FIFA Matches:

Al Janoub Stadium

Seating capacity: 40,000

Getting There: Located 22 kilometres east of Central Doha

Al Rayyan: Deriving its name from the Arabic term which means ‘irrigation’, Al Rayyan is the country’s third largest municipality.

Must-see/do: Explore heritage and history at the Al Rayyan Municipality; visit Mathaf Arab Museum; spend a day in Al Karaana Lagoon; visit Al Wajbah Fort, one of the oldest forts in Qatar; step into Qatar National Library that offers access to over 1 million books. Shop in Mall Of Qatar, Dar Al Salam Mall, Gulf Mall, Ezdan Mall, Villaggio Mall.

Eating-out options include Tandoor Restaurant, The Cheesecake Factory, Afghan Brothers’ Restaurant, Jwala Restaurant.

FIFA Matches:

Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium

Seating capacity: 40,000

Getting There: Located 20 kilometres west of Central Doha

Khalifa International Stadium

Seating capacity: 60,000

Getting There: Located 5 kilometres west of Central Doha

Education City Stadium

Seating capacity: 40,000

Getting There: Located 13 kilometres north-west of Central Doha

Good to Know: Travel tips to the Stadia

· Tournament time operating hours: Saturday to Thursday: 6 AM - 3 AM;

· Friday: 9 AM - 3 AM

· Hayya Card holders have unlimited free travel on public transport from November 10 to December 23.

· Stadium gates open 3 hours before kick-off. Stadium car parks open 4 hours before kick-off. Times will vary or be extended for the Opening Match at Al Bayt Stadium and the Final Match at Lusail Stadium

· Taxi, Uber, Careem drop-off/ pick-up areas will be open 4 hours before each match until 1.5 hours after the final whistle.

· Tournament bus and metro shuttle bus services start 4 hours before kick-off and end 1.5 hours after the final whistle

· The metro will run until 3 AM every day during tournament time.

· Change between metro lines at Al Bidda Station (Red and Green) and Msheireb Station (Red, Green and Gold).

· Free metrolink buses run useful routes within 2 -5km of stations

· Some stations will have dedicated car parks to reduce traffic during tournament time.

· Stroller and restricted item storage is available before queuing up for security.

Find out more about the metrolink routes and bus frequency on www.qr.com.qa/metrolink