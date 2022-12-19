 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsTravel

Best places for foodies, in India and abroad

Dec 19, 2022 / 01:18 PM IST

Representational image

Starting with the world’s cheesiest places

 

The 2022 World Cheese Award picked Le Gruyère surchoix, entered by Swiss cheesemaker as the world’s best cheese; in second place was a Gorgonzola Dolce, a soft, blue buttery cheese made by De'Magi from Italy. The judges picked these two from a blind tasting of 4,434 cheeses from 42 countries in one room. Kase Cheese, , artisan cheesemakers from Chennai won a Bronze for Lavender Fields; while Mumbai-based Eleftheria Artisanal Cheese & Butter won a Silver for Eleftheria Brunost & Gold for Eleftheria Moony at the 2022 World Cheese Award.

Let’s look at some of the world’s cheesiest cities.

Chicago (USA): Lawnstarter compared 180 cities in the US and declared Chicago as 2022’s best cheese city with an overall score of 50.91, followed by Modesto (California) with 42.62 score and San Francisco in the third place with 41.54 score. Oozing with high-quality queso, Chicago, the Windy City, has earned a new nickname as The Cheesiest City in America.

Amsterdam (The Netherlands): The country has been making cheese for eons, with cheese-making equipment dating from 200 B.C. uncovered by archaeologists. Gouda, with its exceptionally tangy and a distinctive crumbly texture, is as Dutch as a cheese can get. Gouda is most commonly paired with Heineken during after-work drinks across the city every evening. Try Geitenkaas, a Dutch cheese made from goat’s milk; Maasdammer, a semi-hard Dutch cheese which is very similar to Swiss Emmental (with its famous holes); Nagelkaas (literally meaning ‘nail cheese’); and Edam, which was the world’s most popular cheese for 400 years (from the 14th – 18th century) because of its famous red wax seal.