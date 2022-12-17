 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Best Of | Goa's craft liquor: 15 unique, new and limited edition spirits to bring back

Nidhi Gupta
Dec 17, 2022 / 10:15 PM IST

Souvenirs with the flavours of the artisanal, the homegrown, and the local

Terry Sent Me gin, a craft liquor in Goa.

Nothing sounds more perfect than a trip to Goa for a touch of sea, surf and susegad this season. Maybe you’ve planned for a few days of complete rest and recuperation on a secluded south Goa beach. Maybe you’re going to commune with nature: bird-watching on mangrove islands, hiking to the many beautiful waterfalls in the Western Ghats. Or, maybe, you’re going to get the adrenaline flowing, whether from ski jets or at the Sunburn festival.

Regardless of the kind of Goa year-ender you have in mind, you’ll want to bring back souvenirs to remember the excellent, excellent times. And for things you can bring back home from Goa in 2022, we can do a lot better than T-shirts or fridge magnets. For one, Goa’s booming craft spirits industry has a lot to offer, whether it’s the 20-odd (and counting) gin brands, new experiments with rum and vodka, some of the finest whisky in the world, or a host of Goa’s heritage spirits, reinvented for the modern traveller’s palate.

While Paul John’s single malt whisky, Greater Than and Stranger & Sons gin are today internationally acknowledged as examples of outstanding Indian liquor; there’s a new distillery opening in some bucolic Goan field, and new brands arriving in stores faster than we can say “cin cin!”. Here are the best, most covetable spirits to shortlist from, for your two-litre carry-on limit: new bottles, limited editions and unique pours that you won’t get anywhere else in the world (yet).

Broken Bat

This year, the folks behind Greater Than—regarded as pioneers of the Indian craft gin movement—asked cricket fans around the country to donate their broken or chipped bats. They also sourced discarded scraps of wood from a bat-maker in Kashmir. With all this Kashmir willow at their disposal, they created casks in which to age gin—an Indian twist to the age-old tradition of maturing spirits in oak barrels. The result is Broken Bat, another solid release after the Juniper Bomb and No Sleep.

Price: Rs 1,450 Paul John Single Malt Christmas Edition