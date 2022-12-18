 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
12 sublime mountain holidays in India and abroad, from Japan's Onsens to Patagonia in Argentina

Manisha Lakhe
When the mountains call, / Dec 18, 2022 / 04:03 PM IST

When the mountains call, you answer.

Stegastein Viewpoint in Aurland, Norway. (Image: Robert Bye via Unsplash)

The mountains invite some of us to walk and climb, of others, they ask nothing more than to sit and gaze upon their impossible beauty. No matter where in the world you go, no matter what weather you choose, learn just one thing from this travel-weary yet travel-ready wanderer: don’t carry anything you are not willing to lose, and yet carry everything if you do not wish to get lost in the mountains.

Invest in a GPS locator watch, because phones tend to die in the mountains. If you are in a country which requires you to have taken fever shots (as in some African nations) or getting acclimated to the altitudes (in the Himalayas and the Andes). If you are going walkabout in the mountains, carry energy bars or trail mixes, carry water purifying pills… Don’t forget those bug sprays and patches… On the other hand, if you’re going to places where they’ll provide electric blankets and a seat by charcoal fire, or help you into a monogrammed yukata, then you can bring your holiday bling and moccasin toed winter boots.

Andes Apne Apne

Forgive the Bollywood wordplay, but the Andes mountains fill it out nicely. There are volcanoes and stunning glaciers and grass-covered parts with wildflowers, arid desert landscapes as well as snow-covered awesomeness. Not to forget the sudden encounters with mists on coffee country as well as lakes with crystal clear waters.

The Andes mountains are the spine of South America, and you can travel to any of the five countries - Peru, Chile, Argentina, Ecuador and Colombia to discover the glory of these mountains. My secret wish is to live in Argentina in the Mendoza valley: the land of sunshine and wine…

Ecuador’s volcanoes will keep you awe-struck for a while until you see the pretty blue icebergs bobbing along the river in Patagonia. You can now take a cruise to get up close and personal with the Torres Del Paine or trek near the grey glacier. I have only seen the black glacier from a tiny aircraft, I want to be able to walk along that magnificence…