12 sublime mountain holidays in India and abroad, from Japan's Onsens to Patagonia in Argentina

Stegastein Viewpoint in Aurland, Norway. (Image: Robert Bye via Unsplash)

The mountains invite some of us to walk and climb, of others, they ask nothing more than to sit and gaze upon their impossible beauty. No matter where in the world you go, no matter what weather you choose, learn just one thing from this travel-weary yet travel-ready wanderer: don’t carry anything you are not willing to lose, and yet carry everything if you do not wish to get lost in the mountains.

Invest in a GPS locator watch, because phones tend to die in the mountains. If you are in a country which requires you to have taken fever shots (as in some African nations) or getting acclimated to the altitudes (in the Himalayas and the Andes). If you are going walkabout in the mountains, carry energy bars or trail mixes, carry water purifying pills… Don’t forget those bug sprays and patches… On the other hand, if you’re going to places where they’ll provide electric blankets and a seat by charcoal fire, or help you into a monogrammed yukata, then you can bring your holiday bling and moccasin toed winter boots.

Andes Apne Apne

Forgive the Bollywood wordplay, but the Andes mountains fill it out nicely. There are volcanoes and stunning glaciers and grass-covered parts with wildflowers, arid desert landscapes as well as snow-covered awesomeness. Not to forget the sudden encounters with mists on coffee country as well as lakes with crystal clear waters.

The Andes mountains are the spine of South America, and you can travel to any of the five countries - Peru, Chile, Argentina, Ecuador and Colombia to discover the glory of these mountains. My secret wish is to live in Argentina in the Mendoza valley: the land of sunshine and wine…

Ecuador’s volcanoes will keep you awe-struck for a while until you see the pretty blue icebergs bobbing along the river in Patagonia. You can now take a cruise to get up close and personal with the Torres Del Paine or trek near the grey glacier. I have only seen the black glacier from a tiny aircraft, I want to be able to walk along that magnificence…

Perito Moreno glacier in Patagonia, Argentina. (Image: Margo Brodowicz via Unsplash)

Onsens in the Winter

Japan’s mountains are fine for holidays any time of the year, but especially sensational when the snow falls. Noboribetsu Onsen is not just picture perfect but just an incredible hot springs bath experience. Now Japan has its own bath culture, but your visit to the hot springs (it’s a volcanic region after all) and to heal your body will be unforgettable. There are different kinds of mineral rich waters and expert guidance is available to help you make a choice. Ginzan Onsen is perhaps the prettiest in winter (6ft of snow is common), but the old town with its wooden buildings is worth a visit even in summer.

Ginzanshinhata, Obanazawa, Yamagata, Japan (Image: Ken Cheung via Unsplash)

Snow Festivals for you

Where there are mountains, there is snow. And you may say you’ve seen really amazing Christmas lights in London, New York and Cologne in Germany, but nothing compares with going to Otoru in Japan (the ridiculously beautiful town is gorgeous all year round) to see the winter lights in the canals or travelling up to the Hokkaido Snow Festival. During the day you marvel at the art, and in the evening you step out to the fantasy world that comes alive with the illumination of these sculptures. If you are in Japan because you cannot get Hokusai’s painting of the Great Wave Off Kanagawa with the Fuji mountain out of your mind, then visit the mountain (any season) and feel the reverence…

(Image: JJ Ying via Unsplash)

Uluru under the Southern Cross

A mountain holiday is not always about trekking and climbing and doing things. It’s also about gazing in rapture at the most incredible mountain that is held in great reverence by the indigenous Australians. The mountain is believed to be a site of great ancient wisdom and knowledge. You will also be able to see the very diverse wildlife and flora. Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park is the best holiday you will ever take. You can stay in luxurious tents or basic ones, but either way you can go to bed under the stars, the Southern Cross dominating the Southern sky. Australia’s most famous landmark will inspire many stories.

(Image: Ondrej Machart via Unsplash)

Kilimanjaro: The Jewel of Africa

They call it a ‘free standing mountain’, but you can call it stunning. You can either choose to watch the great mountain from the Amboseli National Park in Kenya or go climbing the mountain. Now if you haven’t been to Africa, you know that you’ve had to change your definition of ‘I can see forever clearly’ because the great African savanna is that: great. Now imagine the views as you climb up this mountain…

View of Kilimanjaro from Amboseli National Park. (Image: Sergey Pesterev via Unsplash)

Bavaria will hold your heart

Walchensee and Kochelsee are two names you should hold close to your heart because of all the mountain holidays you will take here, these will fill your heart with pleasures your eyes have experienced, not to forget the foods you will consume. Walchensee views are stunning any time of the year. Understand though that these holidays are best if you can bicycle up the path or trek. And should you dare, windsurf.

Lake Walchen, Germany. (Image: Chris Holgersson via Unsplash)

St Moritz like a movie star

The memories of the cheese fondue are so fresh, I still remember the feel of the furry blanket placed on the chair as I lost the piece of bread in the bubbling cheese as if I was a part of that Asterix comic. You can ski and drink mulled wine in the company of the rich and famous from around the world in that old St Moritz hotel that could have been an inspiration for the one in the film Grand Budapest Hotel. Skiing on the Swiss Alps should be on your bucket list, but this little town should be where you would want to rent that expensive SUV… Trekking enthusiasts should put the Matterhorn on their bucket list, but if you don’t have Alpine mountain climbing experience, then reaching just Hornli Hut should make you ecstatic.

Matterhorn, Zermatt, Switzerland. (Image: Victor He via Unsplash)

Glacier Express is an unusual holiday

St Moritz again, but this time to Zermatt, in the world’s slowest train with the world’s most spectacular ride. Book yourself on the Glacier Express and discover Swiss mountains and glaciers from the train that has the best of foods and drink and views. Experience your first white out in the train ride. The glass roof, the windows and everything around you is snow… Unforgettable.

St Moritz, Switzerland (Image: Valentin B Kremer via Unsplash)

Canadian Rocky Mountain High

Tell others that Canada is all about lumberjacks, Punjabis, poutines, bears and the mounties, while you book yourself for the most exquisite holiday ever. Of all the gorgeous mountain holidays that Canada has to offer (including the Yukon visit for the Northern Lights and the best chaat on the continent in Vancouver, British Columbia), you will love Moraine Lake so much you will think of emigrating. Located near Banff, the Moraine Lake is the bluest blue you have ever seen. Chemistry buffs will tell you it’s from the silicon deposits from the glacier melt from the mountains, but for ordinary folks, it’s just pure magnificence.

Moraine Lake, Canada (Image: John Lee via Unsplash)

Volcanic mountain trails

Ring of Fire is the best documentary you will see, and you can become a volcano tourist and eat an omelette and rye bread baked in little backyard volcano lava pits in Greenland. You can stare at the gorgeous Jan Mayen Volcano in Norway (you can stay at the Jan Mayen island) from the cruise that will help you put a notch in your travel belt because you will cross the Arctic circle. The finest volcanic islands though are the incredible Hawaiian islands. They have seasons of course, but it’s like a year-long holiday to enjoy all the islands…

Somewhere in Greenland. (Image: Annie Spratt via Unsplash)

Food for the soul on the Italian mountains

Italy’s mountain villages are replete with the best of foods, but if you are not happy with just sitting in the meadows looking up at Monte Rosa (eating bread and real Parmigiano Reggiano with a local red), and wish to challenge your body and soul, then join a group that’s taking on the mountain: Mont Blanc. This will take days and along with grit, you’d bring to use all the skiing experience you have collected. The views will be peerless and the experience will bring you back richer than ever before.

(Image: Sestrjevitovschii Ina via Unsplash)

A secret behind the mist in the Himalayas

I have trekked in the Himalayas with fear and prayers. To reach crystalline waters of lakes and to just discover how much one can endure… Have stayed in very fabulous hotels that offer a haven from the concrete jungles. But have never spoken about this holiday in this mountain town that the usually glib Bengalis hold close to their heart. Kalimpong.

Dare to stay in the haunted beautiful colonial Morgan House (converted into a hotel now by the tourism department, with the upstairs floor closed forever), or enjoy a cup of tea as you watch the Kanchenjunga mountain… If you like the noise, stick to its more famous neighbour Darjeeling (50 km from Kalimpong) or the super quiet Kurseong (about 68 km away).

Somewhere in Kalimpong. (Image: Claire Kelly via Unsplash)

You can take to the mountains any time of the year, but remember, whether you are out seeking volcanoes or glaciers, whether you are happy to kayak in mountain streams or paddle in lakes in the shadows of the mountains, whether you are taking a bicycle trip on the mountains or skiing or going on a snow-shoe adventure, here’s one wish: be the world citizen that you are, and happy responsible holidays!