App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsTravel
Last Updated : Mar 29, 2019 08:08 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Behind the lure and labour of loyalty programmes

Kick-starting a loyalty programme and achieving scale can be an uphill task for marketers, but once they ascend the acclivity, it is time for them to reap rich dividends.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Manish Dureja

Moneycontrol Contributor

Time and again, loyalty programmes have proven to bring grist to the mill, serving as one of the most effective ways of engaging with and retaining customers. That is just the beginning. Several more aspects account for the customer’s propensity towards it, making it a compelling strategy for long-term growth.

Why customers love it:

Value perception

related news

Customers remain active within a loyalty programme because they see an increased perceived value in their activities that have translated into a ‘wow’ factor.  According to persuasion expert Robert Cialdini, this positive experience triggers a desire to return the favour, steeped in the power of reciprocity. A report from Smart Insights says, “If a customer receives positive treatment like in a loyalty programme – they will be more likely to return the favour in the form of more visits, purchases or referrals”. In a recent KPMG survey, 74% of customers said they would go out of their way to shop at a store where they earn loyalty points, and 60% of the customers said they would shop at a store with slightly higher prices in order to earn a loyalty award. Quite for the same reason, in the travel loyalty space, the basket of benefits offered to members on their flight bookings is often extended to stay and dine experiences as a value-add.

Being valued

In the same KPMG survey, more than 80% of the loyalty customers said they prefer surprise deals or gifts to information on sales, special privileges, time-saving opportunities, or other traditional programme benefits.

Successful loyalty programmes act like motivational currencies that go-beyond the conventional route, through tangible and intangible rewards, to reach customer delight. Such engagements are indispensable for enduring relationships. Complimentary excess baggage, award flights, waiver on seat select charges and cabin upgrades for flight passengers go a long way in making them feel special.

Belongingness

Loyalty programme customers share a sense of pride in belonging. They feel they are part of an exclusive and privileged cohort, and that is an opportunity for marketers to seize. Exclusive privileges like VIP access to airport lounges and priority boarding, allow flight passengers to enjoy the special distinction that their loyalty programme offers them.

Why businesses design it:

 A proven growth driver

Many marketers use loyalty programmes as the go-to-strategy for new customer acquisition, business growth and expansion. Members of customer loyalty programmes generate between 12% and 18% more revenue for retailers than do customers who are not members of loyalty programmes.

 The silver bullet for customer retention

It is said that it is 5 to 25 times less expensive to keep a customer than to acquire a new one. Once customers form an emotional connect with a particular brand, they are expected to stay with it for an average of 5.1 years. These retention rates can be enhanced by running a referral programme -- customers who are referred directly by loyalty members have a 37% higher retention rate. What’s more, increasing retention by just 5% through customer loyalty programmes can boost revenue by 25% to 95%.

 Drives sales

Loyalty programmes can serve as a shot in the arm to drive sales. Depending upon where the incentive is provided, businesses can achieve the objective of upselling – incentivising customers to buy more of the same product, or cross-selling by encouraging customers to patronize the other product lines of the business, or those of its alliance partners.

Increased engagement

Loyalty programmes offer several experiences to its customers that keep them engaged and involved with the brand regularly. The key lies in sustaining the programme on an ongoing basis, and establishing the right metrics and KPIs to measure the engagement -- which is more than merely tracking the count of likes and followers.

Increased net promotor score (NPS) and brand advocacy

A well-sustained loyalty programme generally improves the NPS, with customers tending to recommend those products to others. When compared to non-advocates, loyalty members are 2-3 times more effective in persuading others to patronize their brand. In the KPMG survey, two-thirds of the customers revealed that they would give rave reviews to at least one loyalty programme that they participate in. Customer loyalty programs that incentivize reviews and ratings on websites and social media generally result in trustworthy and authentic user-generated content from customers. These also help in changing brand perceptions amongst other customers.

 Increased brand awareness

As loyalty customers engage more with the brand, they are more likely to be aware of the most recent updates, product launches and other information concerning the brand and the business.

 Pre-orders for new product launches

Loyalty customers are often given the first opportunity for pre-ordering a new or improved product ahead of its launch. Sometimes, a small incentive to spread the word within their circle also helps in awareness-building.

Enhancing lifetime value

Customer loyalty programmes are proven to increase customer lifetime value by up to 30% or more. For customers who actually share an emotional connect with the brand, this lifetime value can soar as high as 306%. The tier concept of recognition by which members are able to earn points, every time they do an activity with a partner of the loyalty programme they have enrolled for, enabling them to upgrade to the higher tiers of the programme and experience superior benefits. This creates longevity and a sense of accomplishment for a customer, ultimately leading to loyalty.

Understand customer behaviour

For marketers, the purchasing behaviour of their customers constitutes the important data set they can lay their hands on. Using these amazing insights, and through trial and error, marketers get a feel of the incentives that fuel the desire of their customers, and those that don’t.

Reputation boost

Well-designed loyalty programmes have a positive rub-off on the brand. With increased engagement, customers look at it more favourably than before.

With benefits are huge as these, there’s virtually no reason why businesses should shy away from designing a loyalty programme for their customers. After all, the rewards are enjoyed mutually.

Since the success of a good loyalty programme is parallel to tracking of consumer behaviour with the brand and understanding their level of engagement, technology plays a major role in the entire process. The whole system involved can be very complex and hence requires great investment in advanced technology, data analysis, modelling and liability management. Will highlight these areas in detail in my next article.

(Author is the Managing Director of JetPrivilege)
You can now invest in mutual funds with moneycontrol. Download moneycontrol transact app. A dedicated app to explore, research and buy mutual funds.
First Published on Mar 29, 2019 08:08 am

tags #personal finance #Travel

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Candidates Boycott Range Officer Exam in J&K After Paper Leak, Probe o ...

Facebook Bans White Nationalism, White Separatism on its Platforms

Xiaomi Updates Mi Notebook Air 12.5-inch With Latest Intel 8th-Gen Pro ...

Trouble Brews for Bihar Grand Alliance as Congress Leaders See Red Ove ...

PHOTOS: Bollywood Stars Grace Notebook Special Screening

Hyundai Motor India Signs Wage Deal With Workers, Technicians at Chenn ...

PM Modi Likely to Address 8 Lok Sabha Poll Rallies in Maharashtra

Indian-origin Man Marries Girlfriend Before Getting Jailed in Singapor ...

Jhye Richardson Optimistic About World Cup After Positive Scans

Next census of India in 2021, says government

83% Lok Sabha MPs are 'crorepatis', 33% have criminal cases: ADR repor ...

Brexit multiple choice - How will UK parliament's indicative votes wor ...

Promise of handouts by Congress could dent Modi's momentum

Narendra Modi says govt showed courage for surgical strike on land, ai ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Indian markets to be in green on the last day o ...

Top brokerage calls for Friday: BofAML downgrades Eicher Motors, HSBC ...

10 things you need to know before the opening bell

Here are the bulk and block deals of March 28

BJP may not achieve target of 22 Lok Sabha seats in North East as most ...

Massive fire in 22-storey building in Dhaka's upscale Banani kills 19, ...

Lucifer movie review: Prithviraj dwarfs a neat premise with Mohanlal a ...

Silent killer arsenic slowly poisoning crores of people in West Bengal ...

Mindtree board evaluating 'several options' to stave off L&T's hostile ...

India Open 2019: B Sai Praneeth overcomes familiar foe Sameer Verma in ...

Tiger habitats in the Sundarbans are imperiled by climate change; govt ...

Urvashi Bahuguna’s debut poetry collection Terrarium is delicately c ...

Facebook's banning of white nationalism could be a slippery slope towa ...

Alia Bhatt opens up about having mental health issues

Bollywood's trainer Katrina Kaif sweats it out with Olympic swimmer Mi ...

Junglee Movie Review: Vidyut Jammwal’s latest film is hardly electri ...

IPL 2019 Highlights: Mumbai Indians beat Royal Challengers by 6 runs d ...

Is Akshay Kumar's son Aarav ready to join Bollywood? Daddy has the ans ...

Notebook Movie Review: Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan Bahl's film is flambo ...

Kangana Ranaut defends Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, this is historica ...

Game Of Thrones: HBO to air a two hour BTS documentary after the seaso ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.