English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsTravel

    Bali Sun-Seekers Make Way for Digital Nomads, Spiritual Tourists

    Ecological tourism, sporting events and a special five-year visa for remote workers should bring 3.6 million overseas travelers back to the archipelago now that borders have reopened, Tourism Minister Sandiaga Uno said

    Bloomberg Editors
    June 06, 2022 / 05:03 PM IST
    Ubud, Bali (Image: Monika Vlageryte)

    Ubud, Bali (Image: Monika Vlageryte)

    Bali’s bars and beaches may have to take the backseat as Indonesia looks to promote its spiritual getaways and booming tech scene to lure longer-staying, higher-spending travelers back to its islands.

    Ecological tourism, sporting events and a special five-year visa for remote workers should bring 3.6 million overseas travelers back to the archipelago now that borders have reopened, Tourism Minister Sandiaga Uno said in an interview on Monday. This should help create over 1 million jobs for Indonesians, he added.

    “In the past, the three S was: sun, sea and sand. We’re moving it to serenity, spirituality and sustainability. This way we’re getting better quality and better impact to the local economy,” Uno told Bloomberg Television’s Yvonne Man and Rishaad Salamat.

    Southeast Asia’s largest economy has scrapped most of its travel restrictions, allowing fully-vaccinated visitors to come without testing or quarantine requirements, as Covid-19 cases stay low and booster doses are rolled out. Tourist arrivals jumped 500% to 111,000 in April, its highest monthly tally since the pandemic.

    Digital Nomads

    Close

    Streamlined visa processing and more frequent flights should help the nation lure employees of global companies like Airbnb Inc. and Twitter Inc. that are letting their people work from anywhere. Around 95% of surveyed “digital nomads” have said Indonesia -- particularly Bali -- is their “top of mind” destination for remote work and they are ready to travel, Uno said.

    The ministry has mulled granting a special visa for remote workers and business-leisure travelers since early 2021, before the plan was derailed by coronavirus resurgences, stringent border controls and a lack of flights. The visa would allow its holders to stay for as long as five years without paying taxes if they don’t earn their income within Indonesia.

    “Now with the pandemic handled and all the ministries getting involved and cooperating from the health side to the immigrations office, we believe that this is an opportune time to relaunch this idea,” Uno said.
    Bloomberg Editors are members of the Bloomberg Opinion editorial board. Views are personal, and do not represent the stand of this publication.
    Tags: #Balim tourism #ecological tourism
    first published: Jun 6, 2022 05:03 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.