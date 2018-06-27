At Finnish Lapland, visit Santa’s hometown and get a real feel of Arctic Life

The Finnish Lapland is a place which is perfect for a romantic break and family adventure. Here, reindeers outnumber people and you can go ice fishing with the local Sami people. 1/7 If you’re feeling stressed at work, maybe it’s time for you to take a break and go on a vacation. Not only will you feel de-stressed, the break will surely offer you a new perspective to your job. That said, if you’re wondering which would be the right place to chill and relax, where you’d be able to experience all the worldly wonders, including the marvels of nature and adventure, try living the Arctic life. 2/7 It is enchanting: Exploring the Arctic is an enchanting experience. The traditional log cabins, private saunas and adventurous excursions will help you release work pressure and give new a new perspective towards life. 3/7 Wonders of Lapland: One of the places that would surely lift your spirits is Lapland. The Finnish Lapland is a place which is perfect for a romantic break and family adventure. Here, reindeers outnumber people and you can go ice fishing with the local Sami people. 4/7 Chase Santa Claus: You can start by visiting Santa’s official home – Rovaniemi - which makes it the perfect destination for a pre-Christmas holiday. You can visit the art museum, Lapland Chamber Orchestra, science centres, and karaoke bars, where metal music and local cuisine will rejuvenate your spirits. 5/7 Reindeer safari, dog sledding: Lapland is considered an excellent skiing destination, where the reindeer safari and dog sledding are just the tip of the iceberg. Outdoor hot tubs, heated glass igloos, snowmobile excursions and ice swimming can make your holiday a wholesome experience. 6/7 Northern Lights from the bed: Yes, that’s true. The heated glass igloos will give you a feeling of sleeping in the open, making the Northern Lights look cosy and special. There are a number of packages available for this experience. The glass igloo costs a minimum of $410 per night. 7/7 Dare to stay at Icehotel?: The Icehotel in Lapland is carved from 1,600 tonnes of snow and ice, and the hotel consists of 16 artist-designed suites, a bar and theatre. From beds to sofas, the hotel is an ice explosion and the cost of one room can start from $217 per night. Lapland lights up during Finland’s Independence Day and tourists, wrapped in reindeer fur, chase Northern Lights, opt for yoga on the ice, and gorge on reindeer, cloudberries, beef and fish. (Image: Icehotel) First Published on Jun 27, 2018 06:17 pm