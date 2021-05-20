MARKET NEWS

Art Basel Hong Kong returns after pandemic hiatus

104 galleries from 23 countries and territories are participating in the ninth edition of Art Basel Hong Kong, while more galleries are joining via online viewing rooms.

Associated Press
May 20, 2021 / 04:23 PM IST
A visitor wearing face mask takes a close look at an artwork “Spanish Gold to Pagan Gold”, created by British-Indian sculptor Anish Kapoor at Art Basel in Hong Kong Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Art Basel, one of the world's most prestigious modern and contemporary art exhibitions, is returning to Hong Kong in its ninth edition. The prestige art fair is hosting 104 galleries from 23 countries and territories. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

A visitor wearing face mask takes a close look at an artwork "Spanish Gold to Pagan Gold", created by British-Indian sculptor Anish Kapoor at Art Basel in Hong Kong Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Art Basel, one of the world's most prestigious modern and contemporary art exhibitions, is returning to Hong Kong in its ninth edition. The prestige art fair is hosting 104 galleries from 23 countries and territories. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

Hong Kong, AP: Art Basel Hong Kong, one of Asia's premier art fairs, is back in slimmer form after a hiatus prompted by COVID-19.

About 100 galleries from 23 countries are participating, half the pre-pandemic level, with others joining via online viewing rooms. The show runs through Sunday.

Adeline Ooi, the Asia director of Art Basel, described the event as the organization's first hybrid fair.

A steady flow of visitors, all wearing masks, perused the works in a cavernous convention center while buyer representatives used smartphones on selfie sticks to zoom in on specific pieces for buyers overseas.

Last year's Art Basel was called off as the pandemic was taking hold. The virus situation has stabilized in Hong Kong, and vaccines are gradually reaching more of the population.

TAGS: #ART #Art Basel Hong Kong #covid impact #Events after Covid #Lifestyle #Live events #Post Covid #Travel #Virtual events
first published: May 20, 2021 04:23 pm

