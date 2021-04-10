English
Another Day in Paradise: Centre to hold mega tourism event in Srinagar from April 11 to 13

The Kashmir tourism event has been organised by the Government of India in association with the Tourism Department of Jammu and Kashmir, the Ministry of Tourism, the Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industries (FICCI), and the Indian Golf Tourism Association (IGTA).

Moneycontrol News
April 10, 2021 / 03:15 PM IST
Srinagar (AP)



The Ministry of Tourism has organised a mega tourism promotion event in Kashmir’s capital Srinagar, which will be held for three days starting April 11 and ending on April 13.

The Kashmir tourism event has been named “Tapping the Potential of Kashmir: Another Day in Paradise”.

The event has been organised by the Government of India in association with the Tourism Department of Jammu and Kashmir, the Ministry of Tourism, the Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industries (FICCI), and the Indian Golf Tourism Association (IGTA).

Manoj Sinha, the Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Prahlad Singh Patel, the Union Minister of State for Tourism and Culture will address the delegates at the inauguration of the event. Arvind Singh, Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, and other senior officials of the ministry will also be present on this occasion.

The objective of the event will be to showcase the many tourism products of Jammu and Kashmir and promote the UT as the ultimate destination for leisure, adventure, eco, wedding, films, and MICE Tourism.

Several interesting programmes, discussion sessions, technical tours, exhibitions, and interactions will be held at the event, including a technical visit to the famous tulip gardens for the delegates. A B2B session will also be organised, in which leading tour operators from other parts of India will participate and interact with their counterparts in Jammu and Kashmir.

That apart, at the plenary sessions that will be held on April 12, there will be four panel discussions on the following subjects – “Taking Kashmir to the next level as a preferred tourist destination”, “Making Kashmir more eventful”, “Showcasing the diverse tourism products of Kashmir”, and “Wazwan, zaffran, and shikara… the story continues”.

A laser show will be organised at the famous Dal Lake, which will be followed by a cultural programme. Additionally, a golf tournament is also on the cards; it is being organised at the picturesque Royal Springs Golf Course in Srinagar.
