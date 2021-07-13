Revenge travelling not restricted to India, 'rush for freedom' a global phenomenon, says Anand Mahindra

Anand Mahindra

Business magnate and Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra on July 12 said it is not only Indians who are flocking tourist sites in thousands. To prove his point, he posted a New York Times video on Twitter where Americans could be seen flocking to national parks in large numbers and ending up overcrowding the facilities.

The longing for travelling after months of coronavirus-induced lockdown has been seen in other nations also, Anand Mahindra said, adding that the “rush for freedom is a global phenomenon”.

PM Modi raises concern over massive tourist influx at hill stations, says 'not the time to enjoy'



We have been condemning the Indian vacationers in Manali and other hill stations. We should acknowledge that this rush for ‘freedom’ and reconnecting with the outdoors is a global phenomenon… https://t.co/FRpRW2IBMi

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 12, 2021

He wrote on Twitter: “We have been condemning the Indian vacationers in Manali and other hill stations. We should acknowledge that this rush for ‘freedom’ and reconnecting with the outdoors is a global phenomenon....”

This is the second time Anand Mahindra shared his two bits on revenge travel picking pace once again in India.

Only a few days ago, he had shared a viral photo of an overcrowded tourist spot in Manali and dubbed it “alarming”.

The business tycoon had written: “Yes, alarming. But it is evidence of a possible post-COVID-19 trend. The pandemic highlighted the fragility and unpredictability of life. So, now, people are living FOR the moment. We all want to see more and do more ASAP. We are becoming NOW consumers. Kal ho naa ho?”