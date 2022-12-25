 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsTravel

An afternoon among Bulgaria's Damascene roses

Neeta Lal
Dec 25, 2022 / 05:57 PM IST

Roses were introduced to this region in 1420. By 1740, a French company from Bulgaria had exported the first batch of rose oil for perfumers.

Kazanluk, Bulgaria, hosts an annual Rose Festival from May-end to June, with curated rose picking rituals, competitions, theatre performances, concerts and exhibitions for tourists. (Photo by Neeta Lal)

The scenic town of Kazanluk seems to leap straight out of a picture postcard. Everywhere I look there’s beauty to behold. The Stara Planina mountains – part of the mighty Balkan range – loom in the distance; the Tundzha river valley  plunges precipitously into a deep gorge while the glutinous Koprinka Reservoir rests amid the beautiful ruins of the ancient Thracian Capital of Sevtopolis.

Nestling in the 'Valley of Roses’ in southeastern Bulgaria, Kazanluk is most famous as the epicenter of the country’s rose oil production. The Rose Festival, held here every year from May-end to June, draws thousands of tourists for curated rose picking rituals, competitions, contests, theatre performances, concerts and exhibitions, all revolving around the rose blossom.

Damascene roses (Photo by Neeta Lal)

Even though I missed the Rose Festival this year, a visit to the Valley gave me an insight into the region’s floral heritage. Meeting with the locals, trying delicious local cuisine, and interacting with rose oil producers added to my deeply immersive experience.

According to Marin Shishev, one of Kazanluk’s biggest essential oils producer, Bulgaria is one of the world’s largest producers of rose, lavender, melissa and yarrow oils. “The country produces 70% of the world’s rose oil and we’ve bagged several awards at international fairs for our craftsmanship. The quality of the Bulgarian oils is among the best in the world, largely because Rose Valley’s climate helps the prized Damascene Rose thrive which gives the fullest spectrum of elements.”

According to legend, soldiers of Alexander the Great brought the first roses to Thrace (ancient name of southeast Europe) from Persia through Syria and Damascus in the Middle Ages. The cultivation of roses was introduced to the region around Kazanluk, a town founded by the Turks, in 1420. Since 1650, industrial quantities of oil-yielding roses have been produced in Bulgaria. In 1740, a French company from Bulgaria exported the first batch of rose oil and Bulgarian rose oil became a preferred raw material for French perfumers.