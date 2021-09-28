MARKET NEWS

English
IndiGo, American Airlines announce codeshare agreement to enhance connectivity across India

The codeshare, which will require the United States and Indian governments’ approvals, is expected to begin in October, as American Airlines launches new services between New York (JFK) and DEL on October 31 and between Seattle (SEA) and BLR on January 4, 2022.

Moneycontrol News
September 28, 2021 / 06:34 PM IST

American Airlines has entered into a code-sharing agreement with IndiGo Airlines, which will help place the former’s code on 29 of IndiGo’s domestic routes in India. This will provide a convenient option for American Airlines customers arriving on the carrier's new Bengaluru (BLR) and Delhi (DEL) flights.

This means, American’s customers will soon have access to 29 new routes from Bengaluru and Delhi while AAdvantage members will be earning ‘miles’ every time they take American codeshare flights operated by IndiGo.

The codeshare, which is currently awaiting approvals of both the United States and Indian governments, is expected to begin in October, as American Airlines launches new services between New York (JFK) and DEL on October 31 and between Seattle (SEA) and BLR on January 4, 2022.

Speaking about the agreement, Vasu Raja, Chief Revenue Officer, American Airlines, said: “We are eager to add IndiGo as our trusted partner in India. Whether our customers are traveling for business or pleasure, this new partnership makes it easy to reach all four corners of India. Today we are adding 29 new routes to our map as a result of this agreement, providing customers with even more options around the globe.”

Ronojoy Dutta, Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo, said: “We are delighted to sign this codeshare agreement with one of the world’s largest and most reputed airlines…. We look forward to having American’s customers on our lean clean flying machine, as we extend to them our on-time, affordable, courteous, and hassle-free travel experience.”

How will the IndiGo, American code-sharing deal benefit customers?

As the codeshare agreement begins, members of American’s AAdvantage loyalty programme will earn miles when they travel on American’s codeshare flights operated by IndiGo. Customers who aren’t members of the programme yet can enroll online and enjoy immediate benefits such as Group 6 boarding on flights operated by American Airlines.

Customers flying American’s flagship business cabin on the DEL–JFK or BLR–SEA route will have access to IndiGo partner lounges in their originating city where they can relax, unwind, and enjoy hot food, beverages, Wi-Fi, and more. Customers can learn more about lounge locations and offerings by visiting the IndiGo website.

 
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #American Airlines #Indigo Airlines
first published: Sep 28, 2021 05:14 pm

