    Akasa Air to start services to Guwahati, Agartala from Bengaluru

    As part of this expansion, the airline will connect the two north-eastern destinations, which will be its seventh and eighth, respectively, with Bengaluru

    PTI
    September 26, 2022 / 08:12 PM IST

    Newly-launched Akasa Air on Monday said it will commence its flight services to the northeast with the addition of Agartala (Tripura) and Guwahati (Assam) from October 21.

    As part of this expansion, the airline will connect the two north-eastern destinations, which will be its seventh and eighth, respectively, with Bengaluru, Akasa Air said in a statement.

    These new flights will provide seamless one-stop connectivity between Bengaluru and Agartala with no change of aircraft required at Guwahati, it said. The airline launched its services on the domestic routes from August 7 this year.

    Akasa said it has been progressively expanding its operations and will be flying a total of 11 non-stop routes along eight cities - Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Guwahati, and Agartala from October 21. To further enhance connectivity on existing sectors, the airline has also announced additional daily flights on the Bengaluru-Chennai route also commencing from October 21.

    Guwahati, the gateway to Assam, and Agartala are among the fastest growing cities in the region and the enhanced air connectivity will provide a boost to the immense potential of the region's aviation, industrial, and tourism prospects, said Praveen Iyer, Co-founder, and Chief Commercial Officer, Akasa Air. Apart from flights between Bengaluru and Agartala, the airline has further augmented its network between Bengaluru and Chennai by adding a 5th frequency between this route, he added.

    Akasa also said it is expecting its network to grow to 300 weekly flights by the end of its summer schedule (October-end).
    Tags: #Agartala #Akasa Air #Bengaluru #Expansion #Guwahati
    first published: Sep 26, 2022 08:12 pm
