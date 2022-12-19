 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Adani, KKR, NIIF in race to acquire toll rights for Hyderabad's outer ring road

Moneycontrol News
Dec 19, 2022 / 11:16 AM IST

Around 12 entities are interested in the project expected to be worth Rs 7,000-8,000 crore, The Economic Times has reported. The bids have to be submitted by January 16, 2023 but the deadline could be extended

Adani Road Transport, Canadian investors KKR and NIIF are in the race to acquire the toll rights for Hyderabad's outer ring road (ORR) in a deal expected to be worth Rs 7,000-8,000 crore, The Economic Times has reported.

Hyderabad Growth Corridor (HGCL), a wing of Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, has called bids for maintaining the 158-km long Nehru Outer Ring Road (NORR) through public-private partnership on a toll, operate, and transfer basis for 30 years, the report said.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Close to 12 entities are interested in the project and are likely to submit bids by January. These include Canadian pension funds CPP Investments (CPPIB) and CDPQ, investors KKR, Cube Highways, National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF), Edelweiss-backed Sekura Roads and IRB Infrastructure Developers as well as strategic player Adani Road Transport, the report quoted sources as saying.

The submission is due on January 16, 2023. The bids will be in the range of Rs 7,000-Rs 8,000 crore, a fund manager told the business newspaper.

Top destinations in Hyderabad, including Gachibowli, HITEC City, Nanakramguda, Kondapur, Shamshabad, and Narsingi, are connected by the outer ring road.