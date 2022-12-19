Adani, KKR, NIIF in race to acquire toll rights for Hyderabad's outer ring road

Representative Image

Adani Road Transport, Canadian investors KKR and NIIF are in the race to acquire the toll rights for Hyderabad's outer ring road (ORR) in a deal expected to be worth Rs 7,000-8,000 crore, The Economic Times has reported.

Hyderabad Growth Corridor (HGCL), a wing of Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, has called bids for maintaining the 158-km long Nehru Outer Ring Road (NORR) through public-private partnership on a toll, operate, and transfer basis for 30 years, the report said.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Close to 12 entities are interested in the project and are likely to submit bids by January. These include Canadian pension funds CPP Investments (CPPIB) and CDPQ, investors KKR, Cube Highways, National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF), Edelweiss-backed Sekura Roads and IRB Infrastructure Developers as well as strategic player Adani Road Transport, the report quoted sources as saying.

The submission is due on January 16, 2023. The bids will be in the range of Rs 7,000-Rs 8,000 crore, a fund manager told the business newspaper.

Top destinations in Hyderabad, including Gachibowli, HITEC City, Nanakramguda, Kondapur, Shamshabad, and Narsingi, are connected by the outer ring road.

According to HGCL, the bids will be opened on January 24 and the project awarded on January 28.

"The final bid date is likely to be extended as it needs detailed due diligence," the report quoted one of the fund managers as saying. There are 19 access points on the ORR and it may need more time for due diligence on the traffic flow at each point, the fund manager said.

Eagle Infra India has been collecting the toll since 2019 and remitting it to HMDA, the report said.

CPPIB, CDPQ and KKR would participate in the bidding process through their infrastructure investment trusts the IndInfravit Trust, the India Highway Concession Trust, and the Highways Infrastructure Trust, respectively.

NIIF's road investments are managed by Athaang Infrastructure, the Master Fund's proprietary roads platform.

The state government set up HGCL in 2005 for the development of ORR, with the Hyderabad Urban Development Authority contributing 60 percent equity and Infrastructure Corporation of Andhra Pradesh the remaining 40 percent. At present, INCAP owns 26 percent and HMDA owns 74 percent of HGCL, the report added.

In April, rating agency ICRA revised the outlook on the toll roads sector for FY23 to “positive” from “stable”.

The change in outlook primarily factors in the expected healthy increase in toll collection in FY23, supported by a healthy toll rate increase on the back of high inflation and improved economic activity, the report said.