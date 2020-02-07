Activists hold placards inside Varanasi-Delhi IndiGo flight in solidarity with Kunal Kamra

Environment and human rights activist Priya Pillai and three others held placards in support of blacklisted comedian Kunal Kamra inside a Varanasi-Delhi IndiGo flight.

The incident took place on February 6 to express solidarity with the political satirist. Kamra was banned from flying four domestic airlines (Spice Jet, Air India, IndiGo, and Go Air) for confronting TV news anchor Arnab Goswami onboard an IndiGo flight last month.

Before the evening flight had taken off from the Varanasi tarmac, activists Medha Kapoor, Debayan Gupta, Pillai and one more person stood up holding placards. The posters read: “We condemn IndiGo’s ban on Kunal Kamra. #Youdividewemultiply.”

After the activists demonstrated for a while, the airline's ground security personnel intervened and requested them to return to their seats. IndiGo said the protest was 'peaceful', and the protestors obliged when they were instructed to take their seats, The Telegraph reported.

Meanwhile, the activist has informed that some passengers supported them, but some felt they were flouting guidelines.

The picture of the activists demonstrating inside the aeroplane was shared by a Twitter user named Brikesh.