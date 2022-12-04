 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
5th Kochi Muziris Biennale: Stay options for those who want to be in the thick of things, as well as those who prefer something quieter

Bindu Gopal Rao
Dec 04, 2022 / 06:37 PM IST

Heading to Kerala for the fifth edition of Kochi Muziris Biennale from December 12, 2022 – April 10, 2023? Here are 6 stay options to make the most of the arty festivities.

Chittoor Kottaram is housed in a restored building that's over 200 years old. The Muziris archaeological museum is close by and is a must-visit for history buffs.

First held in December 2012, the Kochi Muziris Biennale has gotten bigger with each edition. Hundreds of artists and lakhs of visitors from all over India and abroad come together for the months-long celebration of art and heritage.

While there are stay options here for every kind of traveller, it's a good idea to do some reconnaissance and figure out which spots give you the best experience and access to the events. With just a week left for the biennale, we did some homework and narrowed the top choices down to five:

1. Beach Gate Bungalows

If you are looking for a private and secluded place to stay, look into the Beach Gate Bungalows by CGH Earth in the by-lanes of Fort Kochi. The property has just two bungalows, each of which has three bedrooms, a private pool, garden, fully-equipped kitchen, and a chef on call. The bungalows also have a dining room and a living room each and are equipped with state-of-the-art fittings and fixtures. Perfect if you are travelling with friends or family.

Beach Gate Bungalows in Fort Kochi

