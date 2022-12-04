5th Kochi Muziris Biennale: Stay options for those who want to be in the thick of things, as well as those who prefer something quieter

First held in December 2012, the Kochi Muziris Biennale has gotten bigger with each edition. Hundreds of artists and lakhs of visitors from all over India and abroad come together for the months-long celebration of art and heritage.

While there are stay options here for every kind of traveller, it's a good idea to do some reconnaissance and figure out which spots give you the best experience and access to the events. With just a week left for the biennale, we did some homework and narrowed the top choices down to five:

1. Beach Gate Bungalows

If you are looking for a private and secluded place to stay, look into the Beach Gate Bungalows by CGH Earth in the by-lanes of Fort Kochi. The property has just two bungalows, each of which has three bedrooms, a private pool, garden, fully-equipped kitchen, and a chef on call. The bungalows also have a dining room and a living room each and are equipped with state-of-the-art fittings and fixtures. Perfect if you are travelling with friends or family.

Beach Gate Bungalows in Fort Kochi

2. Mandalay Hall If you want to stay in an art-inspired hotel, look no further than Mandalay Hall. A boutique hotel now, it is one of the few remaining Jewish homes on the way to the Synagogue. This eighteenth-century building was constructed in the Dutch Burgher style brought in by the Safardic Paradesi Jews fleeing Europe. This is also the place where the last Jewish wedding in Mattancherry was celebrated. Over the past few years, Mandalay Hall has served as a venue for art and cultural exhibitions, including the Kochi Muziris Biennale. Mandalay Hall (Photo by Bindu Gopal Rao) Also read: Around Mattancherry in a 'tuk-tuk' 3. Brunton Boatyard If you want to be in the thick of action, check into Brunton Boatyard located at Fort Kochi harbour. This is said to be the location of the erstwhile boatyard, and the colonial architecture and local aesthetics in this property have nuggets of Kochi’s past. All the sea-facing rooms and suites come with modern luxuries, and you can see ships and fishing boats as well as the Chinese nets in action. This is a boutique hotel where you can understand the history of Kochi through its food as well as dine at the in-house ‘History Fine Dine’ restaurant. Also read: India heritage walks | Kochi trails: Fort Kochi, Mattancherry spice market and Latin Catholic food experiences Brunton Boatyard, Fort Kochi 4. Forte Kochi Located on Princess Street, Forte Kochi is a 27-room property. The solid wood furniture, wicker chairs, coloured tiles, wooden floors, and tinted windows feel like they're from a different time. Located in the heart of Fort Kochi, this is where you can spend hours sitting at the window seat and watch life pass by. The hotel is close to the touristy sights, so worth checking out if you are visiting the biennale. 5. Eighth Bastion Located in Fort Kochi, Eighth Bastion is a boutique hotel built on a historical Dutch landmark. A Dutch themed property, Eighth Bastion also has a restaurant whose food is inspired by the Dutch Spice Trail that covers food from Indonesia, Surat, Sri Lanka, Malabar, and Bengal. The ship is a constant motif at the property, and you must not miss the beautiful model of the legendary ‘Batavia’ ship when you are here. Being close to the Dutch cemetery, you can also see many of the venues of the Biennale by foot. 6. Chittoor Kottaram If you want to live like a king, even for a few days, how about checking into an erstwhile palace? Well, that is exactly what Chittoor Kottaram is. The over 200-year-old mansion has been carefully restored. This three-bedroom property is a single key property that you can have all to yourself. With a pretty garden and a private stretch of Kerala’s famed backwaters, this is where you can enjoy Kerala's best-kept secrets. If you love history, the Muziris archaeological museum is close by and is a must-visit. The fifth edition of the biennale has been curated by Singapore-based Indian visual artist Shubigi Rao. The event will be open between 10 am and 6 pm every day at 11 locations. Free public tours will be conducted at Aspinwall House between 11 am and 3 pm daily during the biennale.

Bindu Gopal Rao is a Bengaluru-based freelance writer and photographer. Views expressed are personal. She's on Instagram @bindugopalrao

