MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsTravel

    50,000 Indian tourists visited Turkey in 2021; new record expected in 2022

    The country welcomed 52 million travellers in 2019, touching a whopping $34.5 billion in tourism revenue. Of this, 2.3 lakh were Indian nationals, the highest recorded till date.

    PTI
    February 02, 2022 / 08:51 PM IST

    The Turkey Tourism on Wednesday said the country has emerged as one of the top destinations for free independent travellers (FIT) and meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) tourists from around the world in 2021, including 50,000 from India.

    The country had welcomed over 30 million international visitors, including 50,000 Indian travellers, and tourism revenues doubled to almost USD 25 billion last year, marking a whopping 103 per cent growth since the emergence of the pandemic, the Turkey Tourism said in a statement.

    In the last quarter of 2021, Turkey's tourism revenues shot up by 95 per cent to USD 7.6 billion, which is only three per cent below the numbers witnessed during the pre-pandemic period of October-December 2019, it added.

    Turkey hosted over 50,000 tourists from India in 2021. In December alone, the country welcomed over 10,000 Indian visitors, it added.

    The country welcomed 52 million travellers in 2019, touching a whopping $34.5 billion in tourism revenue. Of this, 2.3 lakh were Indian nationals, the highest recorded till date.

    Close
    Owing to its highly successful 'Safe Tourism Certification Program', Turkey expects to set a whole new record of hosting Indian travellers in 2022.
    PTI
    Tags: #Tourism #Turkey
    first published: Feb 2, 2022 08:51 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.