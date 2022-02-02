50,000 Indian tourists visited Turkey in 2021; new record expected in 2022

The Turkey Tourism on Wednesday said the country has emerged as one of the top destinations for free independent travellers (FIT) and meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) tourists from around the world in 2021, including 50,000 from India.

The country had welcomed over 30 million international visitors, including 50,000 Indian travellers, and tourism revenues doubled to almost USD 25 billion last year, marking a whopping 103 per cent growth since the emergence of the pandemic, the Turkey Tourism said in a statement.

In the last quarter of 2021, Turkey's tourism revenues shot up by 95 per cent to USD 7.6 billion, which is only three per cent below the numbers witnessed during the pre-pandemic period of October-December 2019, it added.

Turkey hosted over 50,000 tourists from India in 2021. In December alone, the country welcomed over 10,000 Indian visitors, it added.

The country welcomed 52 million travellers in 2019, touching a whopping $34.5 billion in tourism revenue. Of this, 2.3 lakh were Indian nationals, the highest recorded till date.

Owing to its highly successful 'Safe Tourism Certification Program', Turkey expects to set a whole new record of hosting Indian travellers in 2022.