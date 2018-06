Travel insurance for domestic and foreign journeys is somewhat seen like a waste of financial resources by Indian travellers. The general presumption that nothing untoward would befall the travellers is rampant, often undermining the real importance of why every traveller must get his journey insured. Welcome to the world of actualities, where eventualities don’t come knocking. Buying travel insurance for your journey, especially abroad, is a crucial aspect of planning a trip that needs to be taken seriously. If your travel insurance is right, it can save you a fortune given high medical expenses overseas in case of an emergency. It can come in handy in case a flight is delayed or cancelled, taking care of any unexpected financial stress. The trick lies in buying a foolproof travel insurance that pays-out on time in case things go wrong. The eternal question, whoever remains: How to decide and find the right travel insurance that suits all your requirements.