20 unexplored destinations to visit in Maharashtra and Goa right now

With the pandemic not yet over (though slowly receding) and the travel bug hitting some of us, safety is our first priority while chalking out a getaway.

Popular destinations are often milling with crowds, and hence seem relatively less safe. However, there are a host of options that you can explore without worrying (too much) about safety and sanitization.

Below are 10 handpicked and unexplored destinations in Maharashtra and Goa that you can check out:

MAHARASHTRA

1. Lonar

Tucked away in a remote part of Aurangabad, Lonar gets its name from the eponymous lake which was created when a meteorite hit earth. The lake is 6,000 sq ft and surrounded by ancient temples.

2. Vikramgad

A small village near Palghar, Vikramgad is best known as the place of origin of Warli paintings. There are multiple nature trails and eco-friendly stays in the area. One can hike to the Pilucha Dhabdhaba Waterfalls or have a private picnic in the forest.

3. Chikhaldara

Located in Amravati, Chikhaldara is known for the Melghat Tiger Reserve, multiple forts which one can trek to, waterfalls and coffee cultivation. There are also lakes and temples that one can visit.

Tiger Radha at the Melghat Tiger Reserve in Chikhaldara.

4. Tamhini Ghat

Located in Pune, this ghat is surrounded by dense woods and deep valleys which make it a favourite with trekkers, campers and hikers. One can also plan a day-long road-trip, as Tamhini is nestled in the Western Ghats between Mulshi and Kolad.

5. Amboli

Amboli is at an altitude of 690m. The hill station is relatively remote - and unexplored. It boasts of picturesque streams, waterfalls, and forts.

6. Dapoli

For those who love sun-soaked beaches, Dapoli, located in Ratnagiri, is a must-visit. There are a whole bunch of water sports you can try at the numerous beaches in this coastal town. There are also historic forts, caves, and temples to explore.

7. Guhagar

Guhagar beach, located in the town of Guhagar, happens to be one of the cleanest and less polluted beaches in Maharashtra. You can enjoy some really wonderful non-vegetarian food, read a book, enjoy the solitude and quiet and stroll by the beach, if that’s your cup of tea.

8. Sandhan Valley

While there aren’t any conventional stay options around there, if you are up for a camping trip, Sandhan Valley is just the perfect spot. Surrounded by the Konkan kada, there are a number of adventure activities such as rappelling and trekking to do.

9. Pali

Known for the Ganesh temple in the area, Pali is otherwise a quiet destination for those seeking solitude. There are plenty of homestays, villas and farmhouses that one can book to explore the surrounding hills, waterfalls and nature trails in the town.

10. Panhala

Another little-known hill station in Maharashtra, Panhala, in Kolhapur, is best known for its historical fort from the Shivaji era. It is the smallest city in Maharashtra and has a cool climate throughout the year, making a trek to the fort extremely pleasant and worthwhile.

GOA

1. Chorao

An island along the Mandovi river, Chorao is home to the Salim Ali Bird Sanctuary. With a sparse population in the town, one can take lazy walks or even cycle and explore the town.

2. Camurlim

A picturesque village set by the Chapora River, Camurlim boasts of paddy fields, riverside villas and homestays and plenty of flora and fauna. One can take a boat-ride and enjoy the sunset by the river while sipping on Feni.

3. Divar Island

Historically significant and with not many stay options barring one guest house, Divar is a remote island along the Mandovi River. For those who love a slice of the past, there are a lot of ancient ruins and churches that can be explored here.

The Church of Our Lady of Compassion in Piedade village, Divar Island. (Image via Wikimedia Commons)

4. Raneache Zuem

The smallest island in Goa, Raneache Zuem offers the susegad lifestyle that Goa is famous for. One can relax by the backwaters and laze around the island which is very sparsely populated.

5. Vanxim Island

Known for its mangroves, Vanxim is a remote destination with a population of just about 300 people. For those who want to be cut off from the city life and chatter, Vanxim is the perfect option.

6. Sao Jacinto Island

Located near the airport and on the way to mainland Goa, this island has plenty of green cover which has been maintained by the locals. The island has old Portuguese style villas, homes and churches for those interested in architecture.

7. Netravali

Home to a wildlife sanctuary of the same name which also happens to be the biggest sanctuary in Goa, a trip to the national park is worthwhile - don't miss the waterfalls. The area has quiet hamlets where one can take a stroll and enjoy local cuisine.

8. Ponda

Known for its rich cultural heritage, Ponda is home to the famous butterfly sanctuary. One can also make a trip to the Savoi Spice Plantation and explore some interesting temples in the town.

9. Mollem

Known as Goa’s Green Heart, Mollem is home to a national park of the same name. The village is a biodiversity hotspot, home to plenty of wildlife and also the famous Dudhsagar Waterfall.

10. Pequeno

Also known as Bat Island, this location is popular among snorkelling enthusiasts, as the island is surrounded by coral reefs. There are plenty of camping spots which one can choose from to enjoy stargazing at night.