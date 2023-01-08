 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsTravel

10 things to do in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, as it rings in the Year of the Cat

Supriya Thanawala
Jan 08, 2023 / 02:16 PM IST

Vietnam is turning into one of the hottest travel destinations in the world — here are 10 reasons to visit.

Fireworks in Ho Chi Minh City, at Vietnam’s southern tip. (Photo: StreetWindy via Unsplash)

Vietnam is fast emerging as one of the hottest travel destinations in Asia, with at least 1,000 Indian tourists reportedly landing there every single day. The once war-torn nation’s economy is surging through its arts, entertainment and hospitality industries.

Vietnam tourism finally re-opened in October 2022, after months of remaining closed due to Covid. While its islands and coastal cities, on the eastern as well as the southwestern ends of its countryside facing the South China Sea, continue to remain popular with beach-lovers — its burgeoning cities offer a peek into a culture that has both ancient as well as modern and progressive strands.

With the new Chinese or Eastern New Year — the Year of the Cat (also mythically referred to as the Year of the Rabbit in some years) — all set to dawn on January 22, 2023, local festive celebrations can be seen around South-East Asia, including in the cosmopolitan and culturally diverse Ho Chi Minh City at Vietnam’s southern tip, where the climate fluctuates between comfortably warm and tranquilly cool.

One of the cheapest international flight tickets you can buy out of Delhi will land you in “Ho Chi Minh City” — the city where, at the end of the American war, “Saigon fell”. While there, consider doing these 10 things:

1. Catch the 'A O Show' at the Saigon Opera House

A musical performed every evening at the Ho Chi Minh City Opera House and organised by Lune Production, this theatrical performance depicts the urban versus rural charm of contemporary Vietnamese culture.