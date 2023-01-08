10 things to do in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, as it rings in the Year of the Cat

Vietnam is fast emerging as one of the hottest travel destinations in Asia, with at least 1,000 Indian tourists reportedly landing there every single day. The once war-torn nation’s economy is surging through its arts, entertainment and hospitality industries.

Vietnam tourism finally re-opened in October 2022, after months of remaining closed due to Covid. While its islands and coastal cities, on the eastern as well as the southwestern ends of its countryside facing the South China Sea, continue to remain popular with beach-lovers — its burgeoning cities offer a peek into a culture that has both ancient as well as modern and progressive strands.

With the new Chinese or Eastern New Year — the Year of the Cat (also mythically referred to as the Year of the Rabbit in some years) — all set to dawn on January 22, 2023, local festive celebrations can be seen around South-East Asia, including in the cosmopolitan and culturally diverse Ho Chi Minh City at Vietnam’s southern tip, where the climate fluctuates between comfortably warm and tranquilly cool.

One of the cheapest international flight tickets you can buy out of Delhi will land you in “Ho Chi Minh City” — the city where, at the end of the American war, “Saigon fell”. While there, consider doing these 10 things:

1. Catch the 'A O Show' at the Saigon Opera House

A musical performed every evening at the Ho Chi Minh City Opera House and organised by Lune Production, this theatrical performance depicts the urban versus rural charm of contemporary Vietnamese culture.

Bamboo is a central prop in the performance, which follows an initial guided tour of the more-than-a-century-old classic architectural structure that is the Saigon Opera House. Cost: Approximately $30–$70 per person When: 5 pm to 7 pm, daily Where: Saigon Opera House, 07 Công Truong Lam Son, Ben Nghé, Quan 1, Thành pho 2. Watch the Golden Dragon Water Puppet Theatre Show Get a taste of Vietnamese rural community life, in the midst of a modern theatrical setting located in the heart of the city. Here, puppeteers control the puppet characters through bamboo and string mechanisms under the water surface set up on the theatre stage. The villagers who used to perform puppetry in waist-deep water to their rural community generations ago, are recreated in the architecture of a modern theatrical stage by modern-day puppet artists and a live orchestra. The stories in the performance are rooted in the spiritual and mythical traditions of Vietnamese literature and arts. Cost: approximately $20 per person When: 5 pm, 6.30 pm, 7.45 pm Visit: www.goldendragonwaterpuppet.com (Photo: Van Xuan via Unsplash) 3. Drive through Ho Chi Minh City on the city’s Hop-on-Hop-off (HOHO) Bus The double-decker open-air city bus pass gives you panoramic views of the city after sunset, once Saigon’s night lights begin to shine. The night pass allows you to board the bus for one hour, and allows only one entry time for boarding and one exit time for departure in the evenings, which means it cannot be re-used. The HOHO day pass, on the other hand, allows you to board and de-board the bus multiple times at each stop within four hours, and it also provides an audio guide that you can listen to while riding, to understand the city’s history and sights. Cost: $5–$6 per pass When: Between 5 pm and 9 pm daily for the night pass and between 9 am and 5 pm for the day pass (at a frequency of every 30 minutes). (Photo: Markus Winkler via Unsplash) 4. Go Pub Crawling at Bui Vien Street Bui Vien Walking Street is the backpacker area that’s the less genteel part of the town, and which happens to be the more colourful side of the city, showcasing many global subcultures. Unlike the heritage area around the riverside or the more formal and business area around Benh Thanh or Thai Binh, Bui Vien’s back alleys offer cheap night bars, street food, massage parlours, local restaurants, shared hostel rooms, a plethora of Indian and Asian food joints, dancers at restaurants, and loud music that plays beyond midnight. (Photo: Van Thanh via Unsplash) 5. Get on to a cruise on the Saigon River and enjoy the city skyline There's a whole range of river cruises — from luxurious to basic — to explore the city’s coastal skyline. Hop on to a water bus after buying a ticket from the Bach Dang ferry terminal; the water bus leaves every 15–30 minutes. Or book a fancy dinner cruise seat on the Saigon Princess if you want to splurge on a more stylish experience. Local Vietnamese dishes such as summer rolls and pumpkin soup are served on board as you enjoy a singing-and-dancing performance along the boat ride by an orchestra. Cost: $1-$30, depending on the services offered. Vietnamese coffee. (Photo: Anh Tracy via Unsplash) 6. Cruise around the Mekong Delta and/or the Cai Rang Floating Market Around 13 provinces make up the Mekong area, which lies around 200 km from the main city. The rural folk who live here go to the city mainly for university or work. The Mekong River consists of a series of islands, each named after a mythological and ancient animal, such as Dragon Island, Turtle Island and Unicorn Island. On each island, you can observe how healthy, sugar-free coconut candy is made out of malt and coconut milk, or how medicinal herbs are used to create therapeutic gels that makers claim cure asthma and diabetes, how fruits and vegetables are freshly cultivated by the locals, as well as the many birds, snakes, and water animals that inhabit the islands. Other daily excursion opportunities include a two-day trip to Can Tho, a city with a wide range of floating markets, including the popular and busy Cai Rang market, where local trade flourishes through Southern lakes and waterways. Cost: Approximately 630,000 VND per person for a day trip to Mekong, and approximately 4,000 VND for a 2-day floating market tour (per person) (Photo: Vince GX via Unsplash) 7. Take an excursion to the Cu Chi Tunnels If you’re looking for more excursions away from the bustle of the city, a short visit to the Cu Chi Tunnels, 50 km from Saigon, can transport you back to the time when the Vietnam War was fought against America. Here, you will see how secret underground paths were created to protect the country’s army against the war missiles, how tunnels were designed so refugees could cook in their chambers as well as evade bombings, and how traps were laid for wild animals and enemies alike. Cost: Approximately 530,000 VND for the half-day Cu Chi tunnel tour When: Departing daily Ninh Binh, Vietnam (Photo: Jonathan Ouimet via Unsplash) 8. Relax over a foot or back massage If crawling adventurously through the tunnels gives you a pair of sore knees, you can get a Thai or Vietnamese massage at a local parlour in the city to rejuvenate yourself. Many of the massage parlours in Vietnam and Thailand use hot stone therapy as well as medicinal herbs. Cost: $10–$25 per person, varies from parlour to parlour and package to package (Photo: Koolshooters via Pexels) 9. Take a local “cyclo” ride To experience the city and its local culture, you can also take a ride in a typical Vietnam cycle rickshaw. Locally called “cyclos”, the three-wheeled rickshaws are pedalled by a human rickshaw driver, who will also be your city guide, taking you to the major attractions in the city such as to the War Remnants Museum and the Independence Palace or the Reunification Palace, the Fine Arts Museum, the Old Saigon Post Office, as well as to the Riverside area. Cost: approximately $10–$15 per hour Where: Outside the Reunification Palace, near the Saigon Riverside (Photo: Markus Winkler via Unsplash) 10. Try some Vietnamese rice wine According to a Dorling Kindersley travel guide, Vietnam is fast becoming one of the largest exporters of rice all over the world, something that has tremendously boosted the country’s economy. While a variety of local variations of alcohol — from Dalat wine to Saigon beer — can be found in most restaurants, rice wine has become a hallmark Vietnamese drink. Cost: approximately 200,000 VND per glass (Photo: Caitlin Barnes via Unsplash)

Supriya Thanawala is a freelance journalist, editor, and book publishing consultant. Her first self-published book, “Sex, Drama, and the Politics of Masculinity: A Treatise on the Indian Anti-Hero” (2022), is live at online stores as well as retail bookstores across India. Views expressed are personal.

