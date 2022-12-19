 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
10 Best Cities for Shopping

Dec 19, 2022 / 12:30 PM IST

Tokyo topped the list of the world’s 10 ultimate shopping destinations based on the number of shopping malls, boutiques, department stores and designer outlets, according to a 2022 study by Hey Discount.

Byline: Preeti Verma Lal

Let’s look at the world’s 10 best shopping destinations.

Tokyo (Japan): 1,970 shopping locations, 240 fashion shops within a mile, 240 fashion malls within a mile, 240 boutique stores within a mile and 149 top designers/brands in the city. Tokyo takes the ‘shop till you drop dead’ adage pretty seriously. Centered around Shinjuku Station, the busiest train station in the world, Shinjuku is one of the largest shopping and entertainment districts in the city. Ginza and Roppongi have ultra-luxe shops; Nihonhashi has traditional goods & local food; Shibuya is the birthplace of youth fashion; Harajuku has two parallel shopping streets: Omotesando, known as Tokyo's Champs-Elysees, is a tree-lined avenue with upscale boutiques, cafes and several leading designer brand shops, and Takeshita Dori is a centre of counter culture.

London (UK): With 1,221 shopping locations, shopping in London is hard to beat. Oxford Street, the city’s famed shopping street, has more than 300 shops; Regent Street has a range of mid-priced fashion stores alongside some of the city's oldest and most famous shops; St James is renowned for its high-end fashion and art boutiques, some of which even have the royal seal of approval; Bond Street and Mayfair offer retail therapy and celeb spotting; Westfield has two major shopping centres in London: White City & Stratford with more than 250 shops each, and over 80 places to grab a bite; Carnaby has an interesting mix of independent boutiques, heritage brands; Covent Garden is coveted for hip fashion, unique gifts, rare sweets and exclusive handmade jewellery.

Paris (France): The French capital has 1,116 shopping locations. There are luxury designer boutiques, car showrooms and haute couture showrooms on the mile-long Champs-Élysées; Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré boasts over 40 designer boutiques and showrooms; lying just beyond the city outskirts La Vallée Village has a sprawling discount designer fashion outlet mall; Galeries Lafayette and Au Printemps Haussmann, two legendary 19th century department stores are on Boulevard Haussmann; Palais Royal Garden has nearly 40 boutique shops; Les Halles is the place to shop for kitchenware.