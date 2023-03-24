 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Transgender flight attendant, featured in airline video, found dead after emotional note

Moneycontrol News
Mar 24, 2023 / 03:54 PM IST

Kayleight Scott was featured in a United Airlines video in which she spoke about her journey.

Kayleight Scott was found dead in her Denver apartment. (Image credit: hayitskay97/Instagram)

A transgender flight attendant with United Airlines was found dead in her apartment in what is suspected to be death by suicide. Kayleight Scott’s death comes after she posted an emptional note on Facebook and Instagram, suggesting that she is ending her life.

“As I take my final breaths and exit this living earth, I would like to apologise to everyone I let down. I am so sorry I could not be better. To those that I love, I am sorry I could not be stronger,” she wrote on social media.

“Please understand that me leaving is not a reflection on you, but the result of my own inability to turn myself for the better,” she added, naming a few people and sending them her apologies.

Hundreds of people commented on her Facebook post, expressing their shock and sadness at her death.