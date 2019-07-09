App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jul 09, 2019 06:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Train passenger schooled on Twitter after complaining about littered compartment

When the picture went viral, instead of backing his complaints, netizens poured in to teach him how cleanliness must be the responsibility of the passengers too

Jagyaseni Biswas
Representational Image

A passenger onboard the Mysore-Varanasi Express took to microblogging platform Twitter to express his angst against the housekeeping services provided in the trains. But little did he knew that all this criticism will all come back to him.

Complaining about the rail staff sleeping on their job, he shared a picture of his air-conditioned compartment. It looked evidently dirty, with food packets, beverage cups, bottles and other litter on the floor.

The Twitter user mentioned in his caption that the Indian Railways have absolute disregard for their passengers.

When the picture went viral, instead of backing his complaints, netizens poured in to teach him how cleanliness must be the responsibility of the passengers too and that just paying for the ticket doesn’t give anyone the license to make a mess of the train.




First Published on Jul 9, 2019 06:46 pm

