Train passenger schooled on Twitter after complaining about littered compartment

A passenger onboard the Mysore-Varanasi Express took to microblogging platform Twitter to express his angst against the housekeeping services provided in the trains. But little did he knew that all this criticism will all come back to him.

Complaining about the rail staff sleeping on their job, he shared a picture of his air-conditioned compartment. It looked evidently dirty, with food packets, beverage cups, bottles and other litter on the floor.



I m traveling to in Mysore Varanasi express 16229 3rd AC since 2 days no housekipping no cleaning what is going Indian railway for what we r paying

Indian Railway

No care of passengers pic.twitter.com/8HXo88P0Qx

— Prashant S Jaiswal (@PrashantSJaisw1) July 6, 2019



You are paying doesn't mean you will litter the trash anywhere you want and then wait for housekeeping otherwise start sulking!

— Aarohi Tripathy (@aarohi_vns) July 6, 2019



Who made the mess? Why should we always expect others to clean up?

— Manini (@CuriousKudi) July 7, 2019



#Shame on the people who have littered in this train ! How can u blame railways for this ? Is this the way to travel ? If u want good facilities then learn to use them well ! #FaaltuOutrageBandhKaro @RailMinIndia - start penalising ppl who litter in trains @PiyushGoyal

— Sameer (@BesuraTaansane) July 7, 2019



@PiyushGoyal @GMSRailway

Plz Install CCTV in all coaches and make people who throw trash pay hefty fine towards #swatchbharat

— falseDilemma (@kampanaa18) July 6, 2019



Instead of blasting at the Indian Railways & holding them responsible,could you plz also implore the jokers sitting there who littered all around?

The day your domestic help doesnt come,do your family members litter the house?

No!They dont! Instead they try to keep it clean!

Yes? — Maya Hariram (@HariramMaya) July 7, 2019

The Twitter user mentioned in his caption that the Indian Railways have absolute disregard for their passengers.When the picture went viral, instead of backing his complaints, netizens poured in to teach him how cleanliness must be the responsibility of the passengers too and that just paying for the ticket doesn’t give anyone the license to make a mess of the train.