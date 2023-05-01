Train passenger claims a protruding handle on a seat 'damaged his butt', trousers

A Twitter user has brought attention to a potentially dangerous situation on a train after sharing a photo of a protruding handle on a seat. Mukhtar Ali, a software engineer, tweeted to Railway Seva complaining about the damage to his clothing and his body after sitting in seat no. 29 C2 on the Uttaranchal Sampark Kranti Express (15036) train.

"Railway Seva, look at this handle it damaged my butt and trouser sitting in 15036 seat no 29 C2. Please fix this it is so dangerous," he tweeted along with a photo of the broken handle.

The handle, which was in the gap between two seats, was protruding out and presumably Ali sat on it without noticing.

The Railway Seva Twitter account responded to Ali's tweet, informing him that the issue had been escalated to the Divisional Railway Manager at Izzatnagar in Uttar Pradesh. While it's unclear at this time what actions will be taken to address the handle, Ali's tweet has brought attention to the importance of regular maintenance and safety checks on trains.

This was not an isolated incident and broken or damaged handles, seats, and other parts of trains are a common problem. Many commuters and travellers regularly share their own experiences with safety hazards or unhygienic food or toilets while traveling by train.

The incident highlights the need for the Indian railways to prioritize safety and invest in regular maintenance of its trains. With millions of people using the rail network every day, it's crucial that safety is not overlooked in favour of speed or convenience.