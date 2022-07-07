Train hits truck in dramatic video from Karnataka | Watch

A dramatic video has captured the moment a train collided with a truck in Karnataka. Footage shared by news agency ANI shows the train slowing down as it approaches the truck which stands on the railway tracks. The train, however, could not stop in time to avoid ramming into the truck.

The video shows the truck being dragged forward by the force of the impact. The load it was carrying spills out as the train marches forward before eventually coming to a stop.

The incident took place in Bidar, Karnataka early this morning, according to ANI. No one was reported injured in the freak accident.

According to Times Now, the truck encountered a mechanical problem as it was crossing a railway track in the city of Bhalki in Bidar district. Because of the mechanical fault, the truck became stranded on the tracks, right in the path of the oncoming train.

The train was signalled to stop but could only manage to slow down in the time it approached the stranded truck.

Footage of the accident has been widely shared on the microblogging platform.

“Was it unmanned railway crossing? Gate was not closed before arrival of the train? Responsibility should be fixed,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Train could have derailed! Truck owner and driver should be fined heavily,” another declared.