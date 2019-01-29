Tracing George's journey: The minister who overlooked Pokhran nuclear test

George Fernandes, the former Defence Minister of India passed away on Tuesday at the age of 88 in New Delhi. Fernandes was known as a rebel leader for taking on Indira Gandhi during the emergency era.

Born on July 3, 1930, in a Catholic family from Mangalore, George was named after the King, George V by his mother due to the same birthdate. During his childhood, he was sent to a seminary to be trained as a Catholic Priest. However, at the age of 18, he left Mangalore and came to Mumbai (then Bombay) in search of a job.

He was highly inspired by socialist leader Ram Manohar Lohia following which he joined the Socialist Party and got involved with the trade union movement. Fernandes then chose to lead the fight for the rights of industrial labourers working in hotels.

He then participated in the 1967 elections and defeated Congress leader SK Patil in parliamentary elections. Following his victory, Fernandes was called as the ‘giant killer’.

Despite his newfound success, he still worked for the labour unions and in 1974, Fernandes, who was the president of All India Railwaymen’s Federation (AIRF), called for a nationwide strike with the union. The strike was called citing poor working conditions and continued for 20 days.

He was also known as the rebel leader as he openly opposed Indira Gandhi during the emergency which was declared between 1975-77. Fernandes was arrested by the government in 1976, for allegedly blowing up the railway bridges, later called as the Baroda Dynamite Conspiracy. He fought the 1977 Lok Sabha elections as he continued spending time in jail. Post elections, he came in victorious from Muzaffarpur constituency in Bihar.

The then Prime Minister of India, Morarji Desai, assigned Fernandes as the head of Industry Ministry, and he immediately forced Coca-Cola and IBM to exit as they refused to dilute their stake in their Indian partners.

He started losing credibility after the Janata Party split. Fernandes then formed the Samata Party in 1994 and later after the party’s alliance with BJP, former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee assigned Fernandes as the Defence Minister post their victory in 1998.

He overlooked the Pokhran nuclear test and the Kargil War. After the Kargil war, his name was involved in the Coffin scam which resulted in the end of his term as the defence minister in 2004. He was also accused of being involved in two other cases— Barak Missile scandal and Operation West End.

George Fernandes was last elected as a Rajya Sabha member in 2009-2010. He had won nine Lok Sabha elections between 1967-2004.

Fernandes also authored three books — What Ails the Socialists, Railway Strike of 1974 and George Fernandes Speaks.