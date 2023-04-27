Tourists jump on top of rental car in Goa. Viral video enrages Twitter

Tourists in Goa were filmed jumping on top of a rental car (Image credit: @InGoa24x7/Twitter)

A video of tourists dancing on top of a rental car in Goa has sparked anger and disgust on social media. The video shows two men jumping on top of the parked car whose yellow license plate indicates it is a commercial taxi.

The state of Goa with its picturesque beaches and bustling nightlife has long been a preferred destination for tourists in India, but the issue of visitors misbehaving has been criticised by natives several times in the past.

This time, it is a short clip of tourists dancing and jumping on top of a rental Mahindra Thar that has brought the problem of tourist misbehaviour to the forefront again.



#MustWAtch- We worship our cars. We do pooja when we get a new vehicle home. For many Goans a car is source of income to feed their families as a taxi or rent-a-car. Than come tourist and do this with our cars! Is this acceptable?

— In Goa 24x7 (@InGoa24x7) April 26, 2023

The undated video has been watched and shared thousands of times on Twitter, where many criticised the men for their act which could have damaged the vehicle. Several Twitter users noted that the cost of fixing the damage would have to be borne by the owner of the Thar, while others said the tourists would never have treated their own vehicle in this way.

“The car's plastic hardtop will inevitably develop leaks. Prior to the onset of monsoons in Goa, the vehicle's owner should be concerned,” wrote one person in the comments section.

“People come to Goa to do things that they can't do in their hometowns, cities. That's how Goa is portrayed in movies,” another said. “What joy do they get out of doing this? I have never quite understood this. Also I think they would never do this on their own car,” a third wrote.

The business of renting cars and two-wheelers to tourists is a mainstay for many households in Goa, and the viral video has raised concerns about how tourists treat the vehicles they rent. It also comes amid a broader discussion on the treatment on rental objects and spaces – thanks to viral photos of a Bengaluru apartment trashed by a tenant.