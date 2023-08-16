Tourist climbs into Rome’s historic Trevi Fountain to fill water bottle

The Trevi Fountain in Rome, Italy (Image credit: Pixabay)

A woman was filmed climbing into Rome’s historic Trevi Fountain to fill up her water bottle. Footage filmed last month shows the woman climbing across rocks to reach the fountain. Dressed in a blue shirt and white pants, the woman used cascading water to fill her bottle even as other tourists watched in stunned silence.

The video was shot by an onlooker named Lex Jones, who told Storyful that the Trevi Fountain, a very popular destination with tourists, is full of signs warning the public not to touch, climb or use the water.

“There were signs all over saying that’s not allowed,” she told the news service. “I was just like, wow, this is crazy so I started videoing it.”

The video shows the woman looking clueless as other tourists stared at her. After climbing back across to the water’s edge, she was confronted by a security guard but seemingly failed to understand that she had done something unlawful.

“[The woman] kept trying to explain her side and didn’t really understand why she was in trouble,” Jones told Storyful.

The unnamed woman was then escorted away by the guard. It is not clear if she was charged with an offence or let go.

The Trevi Fountain, or "Fontana di Trevi" in Italian, is one of the most famous fountains in the world. Renowned for its Baroque design, the fountain features a central statue of Neptune, the Roman god of the sea, riding a chariot pulled by two sea horses and two Tritons.