'Tougher than entering IITs': Ashneer Grover on nursery admissions in Delhi-NCR

Embattled BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover took to X (formerly Twitter) on Monday to share his opinion on nursery admissions in Delhi-NCR. He compared the admission process to entering an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and called it tougher than the entrance. His post has garnered a lot of attention online and sparked a discussion as well.

In the post, the Shark Tank India judge talked about the difficulty of getting a kid admitted in nursery at a private school. “It’s tougher to get your 4-year-old kid admission in Nursery in your preferred private school, than it is to enter IITs. At least in Delhi NCR,” he wrote.

He also mentioned that the demand for the “coveted schools” outstrips the supply.

“If nursery school seats were auctioned in Delhi NCR, IPL would be the 2nd highest auction in the country,” Grover concluded.

Since being shared at 11.30 AM, the post has clocked in close to 2K views. Social media users agreed with Grover’s thoughts as well.

“Same situation in Pune as well,” a user wrote. Another user commented, “And the rates too are nothing less than any college fees. It's more about prestige and not about quality of education.”

“I faced issues for my daughter after she completed her pre-primary. And then putting her in Grade I. It was the toughest job for me to find a school for her,” a third user remarked.

A fourth user said, “I know families who were willing to invest 50-60 lacs for nursery admissions.”

“Very true. Imagine paying 20-25 L for getting a kid into Nursery, that's how my two of my nieces got into a school. It's better to get schooling done somewhere else than NCR. It's a messed up area, high crime, reckless traffic, broken culture, etc.,” another user chimed in.