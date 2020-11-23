Tough to conquer Indian palate: Kellogg's changes tack, offers 'traditional Upma breakfast'

American multination food manufacturer Kellogg's, best known for its wide array of breakfasts, has now offered Indians an alternative that is still very much inspired by Indian cuisine.

The company which boasted previously about having the ability to change the way people eat, even so much so as "defeating croissants and donuts in France", is now making a version of the Upma which is tailored to the Indian appetite.

As per a product listing of this Nutty Upma on Amazon, its version of the upma is for you whenever you are away from home and craving for mom’s food. Kellogg’s Nutty Rava Upma will be at your disposal to "make you feel closer to home".

It also contains a traditional blend of Indian pulses like chana dal and urad dal along with other ingredients that go into the making of this staple Indian breakfast ready to be made in 3 minutes.

related news



#kelloggs entered the Indian Market saying they will "change the breakfast habits of Indians" but look what's happened to them now.

India rocks! Lol! pic.twitter.com/w7EXDPbjcp

— Big Daddy Vin (@vinsinners) November 22, 2020

Many Indians have taken to social media to point out how in order to "change the breakfast habits of Indians", the cerealmaker had to resort to creating something inspired by more traditional breakfasts from the country: